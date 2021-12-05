Towards a hegemonic shock or a hegemonic understanding?

Last month, the leaders of the world’s two most powerful countries, President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping, engaged in a virtual summit to discuss the complicated contours of their bilateral relationship. Unlike any other relationship, what happens between the United States and China will define the contours of 21st century geopolitics. Whether the growing great-power rivalry between these two countries could or should qualify as Cold War 2.0 remains a debate.

However, it is clear that the cloud of geopolitics and the high risk of global competition turning into conflict in the broad sense in the Washington-Beijing dynamic. The relationship is in a vortex of low expectations for cooperation, high risk of competition and conflict, with strong consequences for the international system.

Countries around the world, large and small, are being pushed to the brink of their covering capacities and are choosing sides in the US-China struggle. While the Biden-Xi summit reflected the logic of cooperation, the strategic reality of rivalry seemed to prevail, and the risk of crisis despite intending to hold back seemed predominant.

In this context, it is imperative to reflect on the direction of US-China relations.

Uncertain world order



Whether the world is entering a new global order is certain, but the new conditions of engagement in such an order are uncertain. The post-WWII security and financial order, which the United States has long spearheaded, is in relative decline. However, the value systems and the security and economic structure that will redefine the new order are not yet clear.

The rise of China has significantly affected the network of global institutions and standards. The rise of China’s political-economic system has had implications for the national strategies of all major stakeholders. The tendency to propagate superior politico-economic value systems creates an environment in which the protection and promotion of one’s values ​​comes to be seen as a threat to supporters of other value systems.

Therefore, as President Biden prepares for an upcoming World Summit of Democracies, the Chinese Communist Party stands ready to speak out against failures of democracy and extol the virtues of its own system of government. In Beijing and Washington alike, the interplay of voices calling for exploring cooperation and those calling for fierce competition will determine the shape of things to come. The result of such interaction will have consequences not only for the United States and China, but for the world order as a whole.

US-China Strategic Risk Management



As the high-tension tensions across the Taiwan Strait show, there is no comprehensive insurance against the risk of conflict and confrontation between the United States and China. Therefore, when Biden and Xi gathered for a virtual summit, both sides showed enough signs of the need to manage strategic risks in the relationship, despite the differences.

Xi’s unchallenged rise in the Chinese political system has arguably led to a much more assertive turn in China’s behavior, most visibly visible in its muscle flexing across the Indo-Pacific region, and its wolf-warrior-versus-diplomacy. any criticism of its handling of the pandemic. This has led to strategic shifts among countries wary of China’s unilateral tendencies. This has not only led to groups like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) or UKUS (Australia, UK and US), but also to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) publicly calling China’s growing influence and international policies as a challenge. .

The way the US and Chinese Presidents have described the relationship reflects the complex path ahead, in which each side wishes to address common challenges, but from their respective positions of strength. On the one hand, President Biden stressed the importance of strategic risk management and noted the need for common sense safeguards to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict and to keep lines of communication open.

On the other hand, commented President Xi Jinping metaphorically: We must stabilize the rudder so that the two giant ships of China and the United States move together against the wind and waves, without getting lost, slowing down or entering into collision.

What does this mean for others?



The bilateral US-China dynamic is closely followed by the entire international system. The internal and external dimensions of their politics and policies are undoubtedly broad and deep in their implications.

Therefore, the question of whether these powers clash or cooperate is an important question for many other stakeholders, whether they are strategic allies of the United States or China, or those who would like to exercise their strategic autonomies. relative to these two powers.

From India’s perspective, neither a hegemonic clash nor a hegemonic understanding will be attractive, given Delhi’s distrust of a G2 electric condominium between the United States and China. The role of powers like India will be to move US-China relations towards an understanding that respects the role and relevance of other great powers in the management of world peace and stability.

* The author currently teaches at the Amity Institute of International Studies (AIIS), Amity University, Noida. He is a regular commentator on international affairs and Indian foreign policy. The opinions expressed in the article are those of the author.