Shaken by lynching of Sialkot, Sri Lankan leaders trust Prime Minister Khan to ensure justice





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday and expressed the nation’s anger and shame at the vigilante murder of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

In his tweet, the prime minister said he informed the Sri Lankan President of more than 100 arrests made in connection with the murder and assured him that responsible elements involved in the incident would be prosecuted with the entire strictness of the law. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday expressed deep concern and shock at the deadly attack on a Sri Lankan working in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

They expressed confidence that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring the culprits to justice. President Gotabaya, who is currently attending the Indian Ocean Conference in Abu Dhabi, said in a tweet: “Deeply concerned about the Sialkot incident #Pakistan. #SriLanka trusts PM @ImranKhanPTI and Gvt. of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan ”, a day after a violent mob lynched a Sri Lankan national, before burning his body, for alleged blasphemy.

Priyantha Diyawadana, from the central district of Kandy in Sri Lanka, was employed as the general manager of a garment factory in the district of Sialkot, about 100 km from Lahore.

Accused Sialkot incident will not escape justice: Punjab CM

13 main suspects among the 118 arrested in the police crackdown: IGP

Earlier on Saturday, the Sri Lankan Parliament condemned the incident and urged Islamabad to ensure the safety of other Sri Lankan workers residing in Pakistan. In addition, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed shock at the heinous murder of a Sri Lankan national and said he hopes Prime Minister Imran Khan will ensure justice is done.

“Shocking to see the brutal and deadly attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will keep his pledge to bring all those involved to justice, ”the Sri Lankan Prime Minister tweeted.

The trial will be held in the anti-terrorism court

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the tragic incident at the Sialkot factory shocked all Pakistanis, adding that those responsible for this horrific act did not deserve to be called beings. human beings and that the accused would not escape severe punishment.

The CM strongly condemned the gruesome murder of a Sri Lankan citizen and the burning of his body. He assured that justice would be served in all cases because such people do not deserve any concessions.

The accused would be severely punished in accordance with the law. He said Islam discourages violence and extremism because it is a religion of peace and harmony.

The Chief Minister expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family and the Sri Lankan government and said the Punjab government stood by their side during their trial. He also assured them that all culprits would be brought to justice.

Usman Buzdar said he was speechless over the brutal murder that left the entire nation sad and ashamed.

The government will assume all its responsibilities in this regard, the CM said, adding that legal proceedings were being brought swiftly against the person responsible. The trial of the case will be held in the anti-terrorism court, he said, adding that Pakistan belongs to all who live here, regardless of religion, race and caste.

Safeguarding the life and property of citizens is the responsibility of the State. Instructions have been given to take effective measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future, the CM concluded.

In addition, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) and Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar confirmed on Saturday that 118 suspects, including 13 main defendants, had been arrested in 200 police raids carried out so far. now.

Addressing a press conference with Inspector General of the Punjab Police (IGP) Rao Sardar

Ali Khan here at the DGPR office, the spokesperson said District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot had assembled 10 raiding teams, while a record 160 CCTV cameras were being put together. recovered to track down and arrest more people involved in the heinous crime.

Law enforcement agencies also checked detailed call records (CDRs) and internet data from thousands of cell phones, which went a long way to helping them arrest perpetrators. However, detailed analysis of the video footage and forensic testing was underway, he said.

He said a case had also been registered under articles of the Pakistani Penal Code, including

7-ATA provisions on the police complaint. “I think the police have made commendable progress on this case over the past 24 hours,” he observed.

Hasaan Khawar said the autopsy of Paryantha Kumara has been completed and her body will be handed over to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Pakistan by the Interior Ministry and the Foreign Ministry.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjabi Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were personally monitoring the police investigation process into the murder of a Sri Lankan national. The CM also ordered a high level investigation into the incident and the Punjab IGP was personally overseeing the whole affair and senior police officers including RPO Gujranwala, DPO Sialkot were on the ground and raiding were underway to arrest the remaining defendants.

All the defendants involved in the tragic incident would soon be arrested and brought to justice, he said. “I assure you once again that in this case, not only will justice be served but that it will also be seen to be done,” he said. The spokesperson said the IGP is also organizing a ministerial investigation into any delay in the police response and if a police official’s laxity is proven, strict ministerial action will be taken.

Special protection unit

Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan has also confirmed the above details of the investigation and the progress made so far in the Sialkot case.

He assured that the police are thoroughly examining all aspects and factors of the incident so that the real perpetrators of this barbarism cannot escape the law, and “we will complete the investigation as soon as possible so that the trial culprits can be initiated in the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal and they must receive exemplary punishment. ‘

To a question, the IGP explained that the Special Protection Unit (SPU) is responsible for the security of foreign nationals in Pakistan and that the unit mainly provides security blanket to foreigners when traveling to Pakistan. “We have also asked foreign nationals to inform the police when they travel to the country or need security so that they can be facilitated accordingly,” he said and clarified that SPU does not perform no tasks with them at their workplace or in a secure environment.

Fawad calls for swift action against religious fanaticism

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep sadness and regret over the Sialkot incident, and said narrow-minded religious fanaticism was like a time bomb that needed to be defused before it’s too late.

In a tweet, he said: ‘What should I say about the Sialkot incident other than the fact that we as a nation have to come together and dismantle these time bombs before they happen. explode. The sands of time are slipping from our fingers, we must act and act now.

The minister said such incidents saddened the company for a few days, then everyone forgot about the incident until the next tragedy.

He said that such kind of apathy in society could lead to greater tragedies, as many countries have witnessed bloodshed at the hands of these fanatics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/05-Dec-2021/shaken-by-sialkot-lynching-sri-lankan-leaders-trust-pm-khan-will-ensure-justice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos