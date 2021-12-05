Boris Johnson to announce massive investigation into murder of six-year-old

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a broad investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to avoid a repeat of the tragedy.

The investigation will involve police, schools, social services and probation watchdogs, and aims to learn lessons from what happened, reports The Sunday Times.

The survey is likely to examine whether guidelines need to be put in place to help protect at-risk youth in the event of future national lockdowns, the newspaper said.

Speaking on Friday on a campaign visit to Shropshire, the Prime Minister vowed to leave “absolutely no stone left unturned” to establish what was wrong.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is due to make a statement in the Commons on the case on Monday.

On Saturday, the attorney general’s office confirmed that the sentences of Arthur’s killers should be reconsidered “to determine whether they are too weak.”

The boy, from Solihull, West Midlands, was poisoned, starved and beaten by his stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, and father Thomas Hughes, 29, in a long campaign of “evil abuse” .

He suffered an insurmountable brain injury in June last year, after being placed in the care of his father’s girlfriend, who was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 29 years on Friday. Hughes was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

After Solihull MP Julian Knight said the sentences were too lenient and should be appealed for longer, the attorney general’s office confirmed they would be reviewed.

“The thoughts of the Attorney General are with those who loved Arthur,” a statement said.

“I can confirm that the sentences imposed on Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes were returned to the Attorney General for review to determine if they were too weak.”

CCTV was released by West Midlands Police of Tustin and Thomas Hughes eating ice cream in their house while Arthur starved out of sight.

The story continues

It happened as Chelsea FC paid tribute to Arthur ahead of their game against West Ham on Saturday.

Further tributes have been paid by Coventry City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City – while Aston Villa will follow suit in Sunday’s clash with Leicester.

A child protection official also said the six-year-old should have been a top priority for social services, but was “missed” during the coronavirus lockdown.

It emerged during the couple’s trial that Arthur’s grandmother had photos of his bruises and had asked social services to visit him, but staff said they had “no concerns about protection” .

Wendy Thorogood, director of the association of child welfare professionals, told Times Radio that it “should” have been a priority for local services.

“You would expect them to actually watch her story, but unfortunately they are continuing what they are seeing right now,” she said.

“I would have expected any assessment to really take into account the photos of the grandmother, I would have expected common conversations and real conversations [with Arthur]… and it seems to have been missed. “

Arthur and his father moved in with Tustin at the start of the COVID lockdown in March of last year, Coventry Crown Court was told.

He did not return to the school when it reopened in early June.

Ms Thorogood added: ‘We have to remember that it was on COVID so he was not having additional monitoring from school and education.

“He was not on a child protection list, he was not one of the children you would have considered a priority.”

Former Children’s Minister Tim Loughton told Sky News on Friday that we “urgently need to learn a lesson from this case.”

“We still have a profession that is very tense,” he said. “But if you don’t join other agencies and ask the embarrassing questions and keep going, it’s a false economy because tragedies like this will always happen.

“The question we have to ask ourselves is why the system did not work to protect this child.”

The Solihull Local Child Protection Partnership has launched an independent review following the court’s revelations.

The social services visit in April 2020 was promoted after Arthur’s paternal grandmother Joanne Hughes called the emergency social services team after hours to report the bruises she had seen the boy’s back.

But despite the fact that social workers examined him and found a “light” yellow bruise, they agreed with Tustin and Hugues that it was a “happy household”.

In her victim impact statement, which she read in court before sentencing, Ms Hughes said Arthur, as a “happy, content and prosperous seven-year-old” would be “alive today. ‘hui “if her son hadn’t met Tustin.

The high school teacher added: “It’s also clear that Arthur has been rejected by the same authorities that we as a society are made to believe are there to keep everyone safe.”