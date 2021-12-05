Turkish opposition leaders help form alliance that is unlikely to challenge Prime Minister Erdogan

For years, Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kldarr has been ridiculed for his calm demeanor and inability to invade post-election elections. But recently, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has discovered a preference for daring.

He showed up uninvited to the national statistics agency on Friday and accused him of manipulating inflation data under the orders of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After being refused the meeting, he stood outside the locked door and sternly warned state officials to “do the right thing.”

In a country plagued by economic turmoil, falling currency and double-digit inflation, Kiridalogl shows that the total number of votes he has amassed for the opposition alliance is greater than that of the Prime Minister Erdogan and his allies. It is supported by. The loose coalition is convinced it could defeat the president in a referendum scheduled for 2023, but it could be called sooner.

“We have…. A 72-year-old former bureaucrat who led the CHP for over a decade, Kilicdaroglu told the Financial Times. For most of society these people are on their way. I accepted the idea. to be there. “

Kilicdaroglu is not clearly the leader of an unlikely alliance of nationalists, Kurds, left, right, secular and religious conservative opposition parties.

Its CHP, founded by the country’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, has long been considered the standard-bearer of secularism and disagrees with Turkish conservatives. The CHP, which claims to be a social democracy, also has a streak of powerful nationalists who alienate millions of Kurds in the country.

But after years of denying the popularity of Erdogan, which has been led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) for almost 20 years, Kiridalogl is unlikely to challenge Erdogan’s takeover. Appeared as a group architect.

The coalition started in 2017 and closed the gap between rival parties to vote “against” in the referendum that same year on abolishing the country’s parliamentary system and strengthening presidential control.

Their side lost slightly, but the campaign laid the groundwork for further collaboration. This came to fruition two years later when the opposition unification candidate won municipal elections in Istanbul and Ankara, ending 25 years of control of Turkey’s two largest cities by Prime Minister Erdogan. and its allies. Since then, Kilicdaroglu has served as an intermediary with six other political parties.

The president tried to break the alliance by taking advantage of the loopholes in this ideology. But so far the group has been united in focusing on the state of the economy, united behind a call for Turkey’s return to the parliamentary system.

advised

Inflation, which has risen by more than 20% this year, coupled with the collapse of the Turkish lira, which has lost almost half of its value against the dollar, have contributed to the decline in the popularity of the ‘AKP. According to polls, the party’s share of the vote is now over 30%, compared to nearly 50% in the 2011 elections.

“There is a huge unemployment rate, high lives and people cannot make any money,” said Kiridalogl, who has repeatedly called for early elections so that the public can vote on economic operations. from Erdogan. .. “People are looking for an escape route. Of course, the flaw comes from politics.

Analysts increasingly warn Authoritarian If Prime Minister Erdogan loses his vote, he might not take it easy. They highlight the election of the mayor of Istanbul in 2019, where the president cited a fraud and overturned the results after the opposition challenger. Ekrem Imamogur I won.

Opponents’ numbers focus on the government’s economic treatment as ordinary Turks face rising prices and unemployment Francisco Seco / AP

Kilicdaroglu allays these concerns. He must quit power peacefully if the president is defeated, underlining public opposition to Erdogan’s decision to relaunch the Istanbul contest and causing the opposition to slide in the second vote. Declared. “Istanbul was a test race,” he said. “He wouldn’t want to leave power, but we’re going to kick him out. ”

Supporters of Prime Minister Erdogan also had nothing to fear from the opposition’s victory, he said: “We are not running the country with wickedness, anger and revenge.

Acknowledging the CHP’s problematic reputation among conservatives, Kilicdaroglu last month pleaded for forgiveness for the party’s past mistakes, including opposing women wearing headscarves.

Despite such overtures, a recent poll by Turkish pollster Metropole found that nearly 70% of AKP voters, many of whom were devout Muslims, were CHPs of the right-wing nationalist party IYI and their allies. I was afraid of the prospects of the government made up of.

Some of the CHP’s key policies are also controversial internationally, including a commitment to reconcile with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and return the 3.6 million Syrian refugees from Turkey.

Analysts warn opponents could also stumble. Although he has shown that some CHP members are less popular than the mayors of Ankara, Imamogur and Mansour Yabas, Kiridalogl himself is the best candidate to challenge Erdogan in the presidential election. I’m afraid to propose myself.

Kilicdaroglu refuses to deny the prospect of the presidential election. But for now, he said, the opposition should focus on the country’s economic problems. “There is a fire in the kitchen,” he said. “Everyone is desperately looking for an escape route. “