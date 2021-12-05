Politics
Turkish opposition leaders help form alliance that is unlikely to challenge Prime Minister Erdogan
For years, Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kldarr has been ridiculed for his calm demeanor and inability to invade post-election elections. But recently, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has discovered a preference for daring.
He showed up uninvited to the national statistics agency on Friday and accused him of manipulating inflation data under the orders of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After being refused the meeting, he stood outside the locked door and sternly warned state officials to “do the right thing.”
In a country plagued by economic turmoil, falling currency and double-digit inflation, Kiridalogl shows that the total number of votes he has amassed for the opposition alliance is greater than that of the Prime Minister Erdogan and his allies. It is supported by. The loose coalition is convinced it could defeat the president in a referendum scheduled for 2023, but it could be called sooner.
“We have…. A 72-year-old former bureaucrat who led the CHP for over a decade, Kilicdaroglu told the Financial Times. For most of society these people are on their way. I accepted the idea. to be there. “
Kilicdaroglu is not clearly the leader of an unlikely alliance of nationalists, Kurds, left, right, secular and religious conservative opposition parties.
Its CHP, founded by the country’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, has long been considered the standard-bearer of secularism and disagrees with Turkish conservatives. The CHP, which claims to be a social democracy, also has a streak of powerful nationalists who alienate millions of Kurds in the country.
But after years of denying the popularity of Erdogan, which has been led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) for almost 20 years, Kiridalogl is unlikely to challenge Erdogan’s takeover. Appeared as a group architect.
The coalition started in 2017 and closed the gap between rival parties to vote “against” in the referendum that same year on abolishing the country’s parliamentary system and strengthening presidential control.
Their side lost slightly, but the campaign laid the groundwork for further collaboration. This came to fruition two years later when the opposition unification candidate won municipal elections in Istanbul and Ankara, ending 25 years of control of Turkey’s two largest cities by Prime Minister Erdogan. and its allies. Since then, Kilicdaroglu has served as an intermediary with six other political parties.
The president tried to break the alliance by taking advantage of the loopholes in this ideology. But so far the group has been united in focusing on the state of the economy, united behind a call for Turkey’s return to the parliamentary system.
Inflation, which has risen by more than 20% this year, coupled with the collapse of the Turkish lira, which has lost almost half of its value against the dollar, have contributed to the decline in the popularity of the ‘AKP. According to polls, the party’s share of the vote is now over 30%, compared to nearly 50% in the 2011 elections.
“There is a huge unemployment rate, high lives and people cannot make any money,” said Kiridalogl, who has repeatedly called for early elections so that the public can vote on economic operations. from Erdogan. .. “People are looking for an escape route. Of course, the flaw comes from politics.
Analysts increasingly warn Authoritarian If Prime Minister Erdogan loses his vote, he might not take it easy. They highlight the election of the mayor of Istanbul in 2019, where the president cited a fraud and overturned the results after the opposition challenger. Ekrem Imamogur I won.
Kilicdaroglu allays these concerns. He must quit power peacefully if the president is defeated, underlining public opposition to Erdogan’s decision to relaunch the Istanbul contest and causing the opposition to slide in the second vote. Declared. “Istanbul was a test race,” he said. “He wouldn’t want to leave power, but we’re going to kick him out. ”
Supporters of Prime Minister Erdogan also had nothing to fear from the opposition’s victory, he said: “We are not running the country with wickedness, anger and revenge.
Acknowledging the CHP’s problematic reputation among conservatives, Kilicdaroglu last month pleaded for forgiveness for the party’s past mistakes, including opposing women wearing headscarves.
Despite such overtures, a recent poll by Turkish pollster Metropole found that nearly 70% of AKP voters, many of whom were devout Muslims, were CHPs of the right-wing nationalist party IYI and their allies. I was afraid of the prospects of the government made up of.
Some of the CHP’s key policies are also controversial internationally, including a commitment to reconcile with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and return the 3.6 million Syrian refugees from Turkey.
Analysts warn opponents could also stumble. Although he has shown that some CHP members are less popular than the mayors of Ankara, Imamogur and Mansour Yabas, Kiridalogl himself is the best candidate to challenge Erdogan in the presidential election. I’m afraid to propose myself.
Kilicdaroglu refuses to deny the prospect of the presidential election. But for now, he said, the opposition should focus on the country’s economic problems. “There is a fire in the kitchen,” he said. “Everyone is desperately looking for an escape route. “
Turkish opposition leaders help form alliance that is unlikely to challenge Prime Minister Erdogan
Source link Turkish opposition leaders help form alliance that is unlikely to challenge Prime Minister Erdogan
Sources
2/ https://eminetra.com/turkish-opposition-leaders-help-form-an-alliance-that-is-unlikely-to-challenge-prime-minister-erdogan/866511/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]