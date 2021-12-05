Himachal Pradesh becomes first state fully vaccinated against Covid-19, government says





Latest live news, December 4, 2021: Hello and welcome to the ABP Live Daily Live Blog! We bring you the latest news and updates of the day. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries, but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities around the world rushed to stem the spread of the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain amid warnings that it could hurt the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia have become the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as Omicron infections have pushed the total number of cases in South Africa to more than three million. The World Health Organization has warned that it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, if it causes more serious illness, and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it. The southern part of West Bengal is bracing for heavy to very heavy precipitation and gusty winds as the meteorologist predicted Cyclone Jawad is expected to turn towards the state’s coast after reaching west-central Bay of Bengal off the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha on Saturday. Morning. The West Bengal government has started to take action to combat the devastation. Residents of low lying areas of the state, mainly in the southern 24 districts of Parganas and Purba Medinipur, have been moved to higher lands and safe shelters, an official said. NDRF and SDRF teams have been positioned at various locations in coastal areas for timely rescue and relief operations. The Indian Coast Guard has tasked ships and planes with relaying the weather warning to sailors and guided hundreds of fishing boats to ports as a preventive measure to keep fishermen safe, an official said. Defense. A deep low in the Bay of Bengal escalated into cyclonic storm “Jawad”, India’s meteorological department said on Friday. The cyclonic storm is expected to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning, IMD chief executive Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. Subsequently, it is likely to curve north-northeast, move along the coast of Odisha and contiguous Andhra Pradesh, and touch the coast around Puri by December 5 at noon, according to the meteorological department. The name of the cyclone – “Jawad” – was proposed by Saudi Arabia. An area of ​​low pressure had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30. It escalated into depression on December 2 and deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, said the director general of IMD. Very heavy rains are likely to start over the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh and the southern coast of Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of precipitation is expected to increase on Saturday, he said.

