Indicator survey: satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance reaches 72%, that of Vice-President 50.9%





Merdeka.com – Indonesian Political Indicators Survey noted increase in performance rating of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. In a survey conducted from November 2 to 6, 2021, 72% of those polled said they were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo. “The total performance of the president is around 72% who are very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the performance of the president JokowiIndonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said in an online survey presentation on Sunday (5/12). Burhanuddin explained that there has been an increase in the level of satisfaction with the president’s performance over the past 2-3 months. While in July 2021, the lowest level of performance satisfaction was recorded in the last six years. In November 2021, there was a 13% increase since July 2021 with a figure of 59%. “Within 2 to 3 months it will increase by 13%. Now that approval rating is now the biggest increase during the pandemic in the past 2 years,” said Burhanuddin. Meanwhile, the performance of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin also set a new record. The level of satisfaction with the performance of the Vice-President reached 50.9%. Compared to before, which was often less than 50 percent. “This is the first time that the vice president’s performance has been appreciated by more than 50 percent,” said Burhanuddin. The indicator noted an increase in the level of satisfaction with Jokowi due to two factors. First, the decline in respondents rating the economy is deteriorating. Second, the management of Covid-19 is considered successful. In this survey, it was recorded that respondents who said the national economy had deteriorated fell to 40.4% from the previous survey of 52.5% in July 2021. Meanwhile, the respondents who are satisfied with Jokowi’s handling of Covid-19 are 77.6%. An increase from July 2021 which was 61%. “Both of these have contributed to the increased satisfaction with the performance of the president,” said Burhanuddin. Indonesian Policy Indicators will conduct a face-to-face survey from November 2-6, 2021. Sampling is carried out using a multistage random sampling method with the number of respondents reaching 2020 people. The survey has a margin of error of about 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. [noe]

