Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi BRT on December 10





After five years and nine deadlines, the people of Karachi finally have a new and better transportation system. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate BRT Green Line buses in the city on December 10.

The news was announced on Sunday by Planning and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar. “Prime Minister inshallah will inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transportation system, the BRT Green Line on December 10,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will inchallah inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transportation system, the BRT Green Line, on December 10.

– Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 5, 2021

The new system will hopefully solve the transport problems of Karachi citizens.

Earlier this year, in September, the first batch of 40 BRT buses reached the port of Karachi from China. The green line goes from Numaish to Surjani. His route is Surjani, New Karachi, KDA Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, North Nazimabad and Nazimabad then Numaish.

Everything you need to know about the new buses

The 18-meter-long buses have 40 seats and can accommodate 140 people at a time. Imported vehicles are Euro 3 compliant, which means carbon monoxide emissions from buses are reduced.

Hybrid vehicles will run on batteries and diesel. They have a special ramp for disabled people and the seats installed there have a double space.

The government plans to train 200 men and women to drive buses, said Shah Zaman, the national director of the car company.

“To take a ride, passengers will have to choose to purchase tickets in cash or through a card on which payments will be made monthly,” he added.

Bus rapid transit allows buses to move quickly in a dedicated lane. This strip or corridor is reserved for them in the middle of wide roads. This allows the bus flow to move up and down without being trapped in regular traffic. The rest of the width of the road is used by regular traffic such as cars and motorcycles. But even they can get around easily as the buses don’t stop in the middle of their lanes. The BRT is basically the separation of different types of traffic so that they move smoothly.

A series of delays

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017. Since then, the deadline for completing projects has been extended so many times that citizens would not believe that when they would see the first bus driving down the track.

Here is a timeline of these extensions:

The project was originally scheduled for completion in April 2017. The date was first revised to April 2018 due to design changes. But then the PTI government came to power. He proposed two new deadlines: June 2019, then December 2019. A litany of delays extended the completion date to February, and then to March 2021. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced July 2021 as the date on which the citizens will be able to travel on the green line. This deadline was again extended until September 2021. And in August, Asad Umar gave a new deadline of October. Last month, Federal IT Minister Amin ul Haq announced that the project would be inaugurated in November.

