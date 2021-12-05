U.S. defense chief warns of repeat Chinese attack on Taiwan

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, warned that China’s air incursions by fighter jets, bombers and other warplanes near Taiwan appeared to be rehearsals of military operations against the country.

“It sounds a lot like them exploring their true abilities and of course, it sounds a lot like rehearsals,” Austin said in a speech Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

Austin did not appear to suggest that China is preparing for conflict in the near future, but the country’s air force has dramatically increased the scale and frequency of missions in the “Defense Identification Zone.” aerial ‘from Taiwan this year.

Military activity, coupled with the rapid technological advances of the People’s Liberation Army, has raised concerns about China’s intentions towards Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty. Some experts believe that China’s recent rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal is designed to make it more difficult for the United States to intervene in any conflict over Taiwan.

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, told Reuters on Friday that a Chinese invasion would have “terrible consequences” and stressed that Washington was absolutely determined to ensure that Taipei could defend itself. Speaking at the event in California, Lloyd declined to say how the United States would respond to China’s invasion of the island.

“We are committed to helping Taiwan develop and maintain its ability to defend itself,” Blinken said. “No one wants to see this turn into conflict in this region, so we will do everything in our power to help prevent conflict and bring the temperature down as much as possible.”

Austin was speaking in California on his way home from Seoul, where he and his South Korean counterpart first included a speech about preserving peace in the Taiwan Strait in a statement, illustrating the growing concern in the Indo-Pacific region regarding China’s military aggression. .

Last month, President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that any country that supports separatist forces in Taiwan is “playing with fire.” But the Chinese leader also said he was “patient” and wanted to fight for peaceful reunification, which some US experts saw as an attempt to lower the temperature of the potential conflict.

Austin said on Saturday that the United States faces real challenges, including “the emergence of an increasingly assertive and autocratic China.”

He said China is expanding its ability to project force and build a global network of military bases. He added that the Chinese military was rapidly advancing its capabilities in areas ranging from missiles and missile defenses to anti-submarine technologies. He noted that the Pentagon believes China will quadruple its stockpile of nuclear weapons to more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Austin said Washington would work with allies to counter China, but he also wanted to see better channels of communication with Beijing to help manage risk, including in the area of ​​nuclear weapons.

Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, have not had conversations with their Chinese counterparts since the start of the Biden administration. The Pentagon hopes the recent virtual meeting between Biden and Xi will pave the way for better communication between the countries’ armies.

In his speech, Austin also called on the US private sector to work with the Pentagon to develop advanced technologies. But he recognized that the military needs to do a better job of streamlining its bureaucracy and becoming less risk averse to ensure that contractors don’t see it as the “valley of death.”

