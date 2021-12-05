Politics
U.S. defense chief warns of repeat Chinese attack on Taiwan
Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, warned that China’s air incursions by fighter jets, bombers and other warplanes near Taiwan appeared to be rehearsals of military operations against the country.
“It sounds a lot like them exploring their true abilities and of course, it sounds a lot like rehearsals,” Austin said in a speech Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum.
Austin did not appear to suggest that China is preparing for conflict in the near future, but the country’s air force has dramatically increased the scale and frequency of missions in the “Defense Identification Zone.” aerial ‘from Taiwan this year.
Military activity, coupled with the rapid technological advances of the People’s Liberation Army, has raised concerns about China’s intentions towards Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty. Some experts believe that China’s recent rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal is designed to make it more difficult for the United States to intervene in any conflict over Taiwan.
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, told Reuters on Friday that a Chinese invasion would have “terrible consequences” and stressed that Washington was absolutely determined to ensure that Taipei could defend itself. Speaking at the event in California, Lloyd declined to say how the United States would respond to China’s invasion of the island.
“We are committed to helping Taiwan develop and maintain its ability to defend itself,” Blinken said. “No one wants to see this turn into conflict in this region, so we will do everything in our power to help prevent conflict and bring the temperature down as much as possible.”
Austin was speaking in California on his way home from Seoul, where he and his South Korean counterpart first included a speech about preserving peace in the Taiwan Strait in a statement, illustrating the growing concern in the Indo-Pacific region regarding China’s military aggression. .
Last month, President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that any country that supports separatist forces in Taiwan is “playing with fire.” But the Chinese leader also said he was “patient” and wanted to fight for peaceful reunification, which some US experts saw as an attempt to lower the temperature of the potential conflict.
Austin said on Saturday that the United States faces real challenges, including “the emergence of an increasingly assertive and autocratic China.”
He said China is expanding its ability to project force and build a global network of military bases. He added that the Chinese military was rapidly advancing its capabilities in areas ranging from missiles and missile defenses to anti-submarine technologies. He noted that the Pentagon believes China will quadruple its stockpile of nuclear weapons to more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.
Austin said Washington would work with allies to counter China, but he also wanted to see better channels of communication with Beijing to help manage risk, including in the area of nuclear weapons.
Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, have not had conversations with their Chinese counterparts since the start of the Biden administration. The Pentagon hopes the recent virtual meeting between Biden and Xi will pave the way for better communication between the countries’ armies.
In his speech, Austin also called on the US private sector to work with the Pentagon to develop advanced technologies. But he recognized that the military needs to do a better job of streamlining its bureaucracy and becoming less risk averse to ensure that contractors don’t see it as the “valley of death.”
Follow Demetri Sevastopulo on Twitter: @Dimi
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/21711040-5123-4077-a5ec-b76731fcba1e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]