We must start to wonder if we have any opposition left





If there was any proof that Narendra Modi only gets stronger because he faces no opposition, she has come this year. In his seven years as Prime Minister, this has been the one marked by blunders and fiascos. The mistakes Modi made personally in areas ranging from healthcare to national security take too long to list in this limited space. In my opinion, the two that stand out are the desperate state India found itself in at the height of the second wave of Covid when public health care literally collapsed, and we found out that the Prime Minister had not ordered enough vaccines to save us from this evil. virus.

The second was that Modis failed to realize in time that if farmers were prepared to protest for an entire year against laws they believed would ruin them, the prime minister should have addressed their fears sooner instead of. slander. Modis’ failure to consult with the people he was trying to benefit from was not only a terrible mistake, but a poor reflection of the quality of his leadership. It is remarkable that he has been able to weather the storms this year and has come through, if the polls are right, as a man who Indian voters trust even more than at all. other political leader. The failure, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal so vividly pointed out last week, is the failure of the opposition parties to capitalize on Modis’ many serious mistakes. She said that it was important for anyone leading the opposition parties to have the courage to fight, and that the Congress party had shown that not only did they have no more fights, but that they had a chef who always amused himself in a foreign country when needed here. Brutal. But, sometimes it is essential that the truth be told bluntly, and the truth is that if despite this year in which Modi has racked up a litany of mistakes and failures, the opposition still remains stagnant, then we must start to wonder if we have any objection at all. Not if he is able to unite to defeat the BJP in vital state elections that are getting closer and closer, but if there is any opposition whatsoever. Opposition parties regularly accuse the Modi government of making parliament dysfunctional, but who spends more time sitting under Gandhiji’s statue than inside this much-vaunted temple of democracy? The last session of Parliament was wasted because opposition parties insisted that until the Pegasus spyware was discussed, nothing else would be. This session seems to be wasted because these 12 suspended Rajya Sabha members refuse to apologize for extremely bad behavior and instead choose to spend their time under the Gandhiji statue. If there is one strategy behind this endless disruption of Parliament, then it is a bad one. And, one that seems to be crafted by political leaders stuck in a time warp. In those days long before social media and instant news, this type of protest may have had some value. This is no longer the case and it really sounds as crazy as gathering outside the gates of Parliament and going to Rashtrapati Bhavan to complain to the President. Is it any wonder that Modi continues to be considered the only leader of India? Is it any wonder that despite the many blunders he has committed this year, he still appears unharmed? If you watched Mamata Banerjees’ press conference in Mumbai last week, you would have noticed that the people who flocked to her are those who once thought the Congress Party was the only bulwark against India becoming a Hindu version. of the Islamic republic. door. Horrible thought, but one that we must start to dwell on albeit somberly. The truth is that without the Congress Party there can be no real political alternative at the national level. But not only does he seem incapable of being up to the task, he seems to have failed to understand how much politics has changed. Instead of renewing himself, he seems to wallow in his past glories, as if he has nothing else to offer. The sad truth is that Sonia Gandhi and her children seem to have learned nothing at all about why they led our oldest political party to humiliating defeats in two general elections. Unless they start to wonder why all the pillars of the Congress parties have left or seem more and more disgruntled by the day, there’s a good chance regional actors like Mamata Banerjee are trying to do what they want. ‘they can to fill the empty space which is becoming bigger and bigger, where the national opposition should be. In his rant against the Congress party last week, one of the accusations made by Banerjee was that Congress has become Narendra Modi’s TRP. She is not wrong. This is why when things go wrong for Modi, his spokespersons always call upon Rahul Gandhi to remind Indian voters that he is their only choice and that he really is not a choice at all. If that wasn’t true, there is no way Modi would have come out of what has been the worst year of his long political career unscathed.

