Meeting of the Qatar-Turkey Supreme Strategy Committee this Tuesday





Doha: The seventh meeting of the Qatar-Turkey Supreme Strategy Committee will take place in Doha on December 7. should be signed at the meeting. The next meeting will be chaired by Emir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkey HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Ambassador to Qatar HE Mustafa Goksu said. He said a high-level delegation comprising ministers, parliamentarians and businessmen led by the Turkish president will participate in the 7th meeting which will last two days. Since the creation of the Supreme Strategic Committee, more than 60 agreements and six joint declarations have been signed in the fields of economy, industry, defense, security, investment, energy, culture, intellectual property, education, youth and economy, and other vital areas of cooperation. , said the ambassador. He said Turkey and Qatar are taking full care to implement and fulfill all clauses of agreements signed in previous meetings, the results of which, he said, are clearly visible. We are convinced that the new agreements will strengthen and increase our bilateral relations, especially since they come in the light of a state of calm, openness and reconciliation in the region, and therefore any bilateral development between Doha and Ankara will necessarily reflect on growth and stability in the GCC and in the Middle East. Regarding economic and trade relations between the two countries, he said, relations are experiencing great development and unprecedented boom, with the volume of trade between the two countries reaching nearly $ 2 billion in 2020. He said Turkey’s top exports to Qatar are building materials, electrical and electronic equipment, furniture, rugs, building materials, jewelry, and dairy products, while the top imports from Qatar to Turkey concern unprocessed aluminum. liquefied gas (LNG) and plastic products. There are 183 Qatari-owned companies operating in Turkey, while there are 711 Turkish companies operating in Qatar, including 47 100% Turkish-owned companies, in addition to 15 companies registered in the Qatar Free Zone, said the ambassador. He said the value of Qatari investments in Turkey reached $ 33.2 billion as of December 2020. Regarding Turkish investments in Qatar, he added, according to data from the Turkish Central Bank, the current value of our country’s investments in Qatar is $ 32 million. The total value of projects implemented by the Turkish outsourcing industry in Qatar was $ 18.6 billion, and Qatar is the eighth country in which most projects are implemented outside from Turkey. He said the value of projects implemented by Turkish companies in Qatar amounted to $ 1.2 billion in 2019 and $ 567 million in 2020. I say to Qatari investors that the rise in prices resulting from the appreciation of the exchange rate does not directly affect investment, production and employment; on the contrary, the competitive exchange rate leads to increased investment and employment. Qatar and Turkey converge on many issues, including the war crisis in Syria, the tense political situation in Libya and the field of counterterrorism, and Turkey and Qatar are great partners on the road to implementation of all agreements signed between them, said the ambassador. He said that there is also cooperation between Turkey and Qatar on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, whether in infrastructure or in the area of ​​security, as the two countries have signed a cooperation protocol. in security matters aimed at cooperating to secure the World Cup and exchanging experiences in This concerns.

