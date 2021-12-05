Donald Trump’s post-election fury prompted a warning from his general





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Army General Mark Milley spent December 4 in the White House, attending meetings with the National Security Team and principals, still believing he would be fired . The chain of command and the entire national security leadership had been disrupted.

Defense Secretary Mike Esper had been sacked by Donald Trump, and a line of national security officials followed, fired or forced to resign: Pentagon Chief of Staff, Assistant Secretaries for Policy and intelligence, head of the nuclear weapons program, head of the cybersecurity agency, a host of deputies and deputy secretaries for defense and internal security.

CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray were also awaiting dismissal.

And there was the start of a public rumor that the “military” would do something if Donald Trump refused to step down, which left Milley holding the line.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley chats with then-President Donald Trump after delivering the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, February 4, 2020. OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images

Two days earlier, the general had given a half-optimistic assessment of the state of the US military, an opinion as grim as any senior military adviser to a president could speak publicly. During a virtual event at the liberal Brookings Institution in Washington, Milley toured the world speaking about the dangerous state of the world, also focusing on the advancement of technology and changes in society from information since he joined the military. in 1980.

As expected – virtually required, in fact – Milley said no one should underestimate the might and determination of the U.S. military.

“The US military is a very powerful army,” he said. “No one should ever confuse it with anything other than that: adversaries, friends, enemies. The US military is extraordinarily capable. We are very, very powerful.”

While the US military had been embroiled in what it called a “counterinsurgency war” for nearly two decades – the perpetual war on terror in the Middle East – China and Russia had modernized their conventional forces. , closing the gap. China, the general said, was now a military adversary as great, or greater, than Russia.

At the same time, Milley said, the United States was moving towards a “relatively small footprint” abroad, with higher risk. “We need to adjust our global footprint,” he said. US deployments in the Middle East and even in Europe were being reconsidered and moved to a few major bases supporting smaller satellite bases. With only 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan (directive from President Donald Trump), the United States would be able to continue “our mission of training, advising, assisting and pursuing our anti-terrorism mission”.

Asked about this mission in Afghanistan and the overall success of US operations over 20 years, Milley said, “We have been to Afghanistan (…) now, after 20 years — two decades of constant effort there — we have been in Afghanistan. have achieved a minimum of success.

A minimum of success. As long as we support the government. China and Russia are closing the gap. Nothing in Milley’s speech approached the usual bravado that America was number one, or promised that there was a way to get there. Milley did not present a numerical comparison of the military balance. Everything in the future will depend on cutting-edge technologies – space, artificial intelligence, robotics – and a healthy United States, he said.

It was not a fundraising speech per se. To prepare the military for the future while continuing the war on terrorism would require about three to five percent of real growth per year, he said. “But that won’t necessarily happen either, and I don’t expect that to happen,” he said, predicting that defense spending would decline or at best start to stabilize in the future.

And on the question of strengthening the armed forces, he gave a particularly anti-military response. To be a great power, he said, you certainly need a strong and capable army. But it also requires a strong and capable economy, and a strong country on the inside, he said. “You have to have a very resilient country as a whole; you must have an excellent education system; you need to have an excellent infrastructure. You have to look at it as a whole, of which the army is a part of the whole. “

“Your army depends on a national economy,” Milley said. “And we’ve had a major pandemic, we’ve had a downturn and an economic situation nationwide for almost a year now. We have high unemployment, and so on. The most important priority you need is so take care of the COVID room, put that behind us and breathe new life into the economy. ”

At the start of his speech, referring to the strength of the military and the future, Milley also pledged, “We are determined to defend the United States Constitution and to protect the American people and their way of life. No one should doubt it.

“Part of my current job as president is to communicate with our adversaries through very close secret channels,” Milley said, “but I am doing it, as are a few other members of our government in so that our adversaries know clearly and unambiguously that if action A were to take place, reaction B would take place as a result. “

Was this a message to Donald Trump’s ears?

James Webb, former Secretary of the Navy and Senator from Virginia, and accomplished novelist wrote in Responsible Statecraft: “General Milley seems to have spoken as much truth in power as a man on active duty can, unless he resigns in office. protest sign. While acknowledging the accomplishment of our core mission in 2001 – to wipe out al-Qaeda in Afghanistan – and then to tactfully expose the reality on the ground, he provided policymakers and Congress with the information and space to end the conflict in an honorable and timely manner. “

There is no doubt that Milley had changed, both in his own post-9/11 setting and in reflecting on the military’s role in internal affairs. He had already apologized for being at Lafayette Park in June 2020, and had spoken with Chinese General Li Zoucheng, his counterpart in Beijing, on October 30, 2020 and January 8, 2021, the first time to communicate assurances that President Trump – “the United States” – did not anticipate any “October surprise” to provoke a crisis with China to win the election. The second follow-up coincided with January 6: its planning had started in early December.

Milley’s calls were more routine military-to-military engagements with his counterpart, coordinated with the State Department and the two Defense Secretaries, Mark Esper and Chris Miller, and the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, was notified shortly thereafter. “I believe I was faithfully carrying out the intention of the president, the United States at the time, because I knew for sure that President Trump was not going to attack the Chinese out of the blue,” he later said Milley to a congressional committee. By Milley’s own admission, they were never coordinated with Trump.

In Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s “Peril”, which first drew attention to appeals, the appeals are labeled urgent. “I want to assure you that the US government is stable and that everything will be fine,” Milley told his Chinese counterpart, according to the book. “We are not going to attack or conduct kinetic operations against you.”

“If we’re going to attack,” Milley continued, “I’ll call you ahead of time. It won’t be a surprise.”

Woodward and Costa write that on January 8, Milley called to reassure his Chinese counterpart about January 6. If this is true, a routine call has turned into a private message. “We are 100 percent stable. Everything is fine. But democracy can sometimes be sloppy,” Milley reportedly said.

Trump, speaking to Newsmax television after Woodward and Costa’s book was published in September 2021, called Milley’s actions “betrayal.”

For Milley to say that Trump “was going to attack China is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard, and everyone knows it. It is a declaration of treason.”

“The way I look at Milley,” Donald Trump later said in a statement, “he’s just a better politician than a general, trying to win favor with the radical left and absolute lunatics espousing a philosophy that will destroy our country!”

Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley delivers remarks at the opening of the United States Army National Museum in Fort Belvoir, Va., November 11, 2020. Lisa Ferdinando, DOD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-post-election-fury-prompted-warning-his-general-1654241 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos