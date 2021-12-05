Pak PM meets with Sri Lankan President to express nation’s “anger and shame” over lynching | Indiafleurit





Islamabad / UNI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by telephone on Saturday with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to express his country’s “anger and shame” at the lynching of a Sri Lankan national Lankans following allegations of blasphemy, even as Punjab police say they arrested 120 men, including 13 main suspects, for the brutal crime.

Imran Khan said in a tweet: “I spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in the United Arab Emirates to convey our nation’s anger and shame to the Sri Lankan people over the murder by a vigilante of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

“I informed him that more than 100 people had been arrested and assured him that they would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali Khan, at a press conference in Lahore, said: “In the past 24 hours, we have carried out raids in more than 200 neighborhoods in the city and arrested nearly 120 men.

“These include 13 suspects whose confessional videos circulated on social networks,” he added.

On December 3, a mob of around 800 frenzied factory workers tortured Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, beat him to death, and then burned his body in the middle of the road on allegations of blasphemy. Kumara was the general manager of the factory’s sporting goods manufacturing unit.

Punjab spokesman Hassan Khawar revealed that police obtained 12-hour CCTV footage of the attack from 100 cameras installed at the site. “We sent the videos for forensic examination.”

He said the victim’s autopsy had been performed and the body had been turned over to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar are overseeing the investigations themselves.”

Detailing the sequence of events leading up to the incident, IG Rao said Sialkot’s DPO reached the site 17 minutes after receiving the first complaint.

“When they got there, the road to the factory was blocked. The police had to walk 15 minutes to reach the scene of the crime. When they got there, the body of the Sri Lankan national was on fire.”

The Inspector General added that the whole incident took place inside the factory premises. “After the torture, the crowd dragged the victim’s body to the main road in Wazirabad, and then set it on fire.”

At least ten investigative teams have been formed under the authority of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot and they are carrying out raids to arrest the accused who are identified from the [viral] videos.

Khawar and Rao, in unison, vowed that those accused of the incident would not be spared “at all costs”.

“We have strict orders from the prime minister to ensure that all suspects are arrested and brought to justice,” the Punjab spokesman said, adding that law enforcement officers, whose guilt is proven, will be also punished.

“We have opened an impartial investigation and justice will be served in this incident.”

After the incident was reported on Friday, Imran Khan condemned the attack on Twitter. He said it was “a day of shame” for the country and everyone involved would be arrested.

