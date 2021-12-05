How you or your child gamers can help fight censorship in China

Freedom of expression is almost universally desired but frequently suppressed. Most people want to say something when institutions are inattentive or mismanagement of what matters to us.

It can be argued that greater freedom of expression is also key to a social sense of well-being and egalitarian agency if this can be done with strong social norms of respect and civil discourse.

The opposite of free speech is censorship. Some countries are known in this regard, such as China. Within the Chinese government, there are many censorship groups monitoring the content posted by Internet users in China. Everything, no matter how insignificant, needs to be examined to see if it meets Chinese government guidelines designed to rule out any negative news or opinions about China’s government, officials, policies or economy.

Even the internet browser that the Chinese people are forced to use is China’s own creation, controlling the narrative by altering the facts, adding propaganda, and omitting any hint of troubling conditions. As a result, freedom of expression is almost entirely stifled, creating almost insurmountable challenges for those who want to create change through political or non-violent means.

Examples include using the Winnie the Pooh likeness in any way. The character is sometimes used to make fun of President Xi Jinping. If anyone in China was looking for the character these days, they wouldn’t be able to find a single instance anywhere.

During this time, those who have or continue to use the character will not only be censored, but may also face serious consequences, even arrest and imprisonment.

Another example is the video game “Devotion” by Taiwanese developers Red Candle where there was a hidden reference to Xi Jinping as Winnie the Pooh in the game, causing years of controversy despite later changes replacing secrecy with something else and complying with Chinese censorship.

Despite this, the nonviolent resistance has shown great adaptability in China as well as in its sovereign state of Hong Kong and with regard to the country’s complex relations with Taiwan. To get around these obstacles, many groups and individuals have had to remain both flexible and very resilient.

In Hong Kong, during their recent pro-democracy movement, protesters were able to spread their message and real-time updates on the situation globally and remained persistent in their message. However, this can be seen as possible due to their own historical autonomy from the Chinese government. Nonviolent resistance in mainland China is still a big hurdle to overcome given the tight grip of the government, given the extreme and obsessively vigilant censorship.

Fortunately, nonviolent resistance is malleable, with the aforementioned examples representative of many current cases. Sometimes repression can ultimately create something deep to blossom.

To add even more pressure against censorship, the international community can help nonviolent resistance.

With “Devotion”, the game was released internationally on many online platforms. Its removal, under pressure from Chinese censors, from online stores has caused huge waves in many news sources, both local and global. This has led to a huge backlash against the actions of Chinese governments and their global image has steadily deteriorated.

An extension of this can also be seen with another controversy that coincided with the Hong Kong protests, where a Hong Kong native named Ng Wai Chung or Blitzchung advocated for democracy in his homeland during a its live broadcasts. He is a well-known player and champion of a game called Hearthstone, created by the American video game company Activision Blizzard.

As a result of his actions and China’s reaction to the protest, the company not only shut down its flow, but also imposed sanctions that compromised his ability to continue earning a living and suppressed his ability to defend his rights. .

Extreme critics from the international community, some of those who were fans of the game and the company, decided to boycott all content and even a group in the US Congress sent a letter to the company to reconsider their actions. The aftermath caused Blizzard to lower its penalties and ultimately lose a noticeable majority of its player base and revenue.

Despite a global trend characterized by a rise in autocracy, we can all resist this wherever we see it. How? ‘Or’ What?

Post about it on social media.

Share memes that poke fun at censorship or other repressive government behavior. More Winnie the Pooh advocating free speech.

Boycott products that support any violation of human rights or liberty.

Pressure our own elected officials to act both real and symbolically.

Buycott from companies and countries that support democracy.

Share links to helpful tactics when available.

It is said that autocrats collaborate more with each other. It is time that those who value freedom, democracy and human rights also collaborate with each other. When we help the Chinese, Russians, Iranians, Palestinians, Rohingyans or Turks obtain rights, ours become more secure.

Sebastian Santos, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is a graduate of Portland State University and is currently pursuing an MA at Lewis and Clark College.