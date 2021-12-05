Dozens detained in Pakistan after mob kills Sri Lankan factory boss





More than 100 people have been arrested in Pakistan after a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set on fire by a mob who accused him of blasphemy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

The self-defense attack sparked outrage, with Khan calling it a “day of shame for Pakistan” and later claiming he had spoken to the President of Sri Lanka about the murder.

Few issues are as galvanizing in Pakistan as blasphemy, and even the slightest suggestion of insulting Islam can fuel protests and incite lynchings.

Khan wrote on Twitter: “I spoke with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in the United Arab Emirates to express our nation’s anger and shame on the people of Sri Lanka over the vigilante murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot . “

He added that more than 100 people had been arrested and would be “prosecuted with all the rigor of the law”.

The incident took place on Friday in Sialkot, a district in the central Punjab province, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of the capital Islamabad.

Local police officials told AFP that rumors were circulating that Diyawadana had “taken down a religious poster and threw it in the trash” and that up to 120 people had been arrested, including one of the main defendants.

Tahir Ashrafi, a religious scholar and the prime minister’s special representative for religious harmony, confirmed the arrests and told AFP workers complained that the manager was “very strict”.

“Police experts are investigating this case from various angles, including that some factory workers have played a religious card to get revenge on the manager,” Ashrafi said.

Shehzad said the raids were continuing.

– Crowd watched –

Several gruesome video clips shared on social media showed a crowd beating the victim lying down while chanting slogans against blasphemy.

Other clips showed Diyawadana’s body set on fire, as well as the overturned wreckage of what would have been his car.

Many in the crowd made no attempt to hide their identities and some took selfies in front of the burning corpse.

Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar told reporters on Saturday that around 800-900 people, including some armed with sticks, dragged the director’s body.

Khawar said a post-mortem examination of the body had been carried out and the body would be handed over to the Sri Lankan embassy in Islamabad.

Malik Naseem Awan, resident and lawyer of Sialkot, said he was worried about the impact this would have on the image of the country.

“I can’t tell you how embarrassed I am. It would have been different if someone had done this individually, but the crowd present was watching him in silence and no one tried to save him,” he said. he declares.

Almost all political and religious parties condemned the incident, including the head of the Pakistani army.

Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister on Saturday expressed outrage over the murder, calling on Pakistan to punish all those involved in the “brutal and deadly attack”.

A senior Pakistani official told AFP that Islamabad had been in contact with Sri Lankan diplomats about the incident “and assured them that all those involved in this heinous crime would be brought to justice.”

Rights groups say blasphemy accusations can often be used to settle personal blood feuds, with minorities largely the target.

Thousands of people torched a police station in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday after asking police to hand over a man accused of burning the Koran.

In April 2017, an angry mob lynched college student Mashal Khan when he was accused of posting blasphemous material online.

A Christian couple were lynched and then burned in an oven in the Punjab in 2014 after being falsely accused of desecrating the Koran.

