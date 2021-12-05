Jokowi’s performance satisfaction level increases sharply to 72%





In total, around 72% are very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the performance of President Jokowi. FOTO / DOK.SINDNews

JAKARTA – The Indonesian Political Indicators Survey Institute has released its latest results. One of the studies is the level of community satisfaction with performance President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . – The Indonesian Political Indicators Survey Institute has released its latest results. One of the studies is the level of community satisfaction with “The president’s total performance is around 72% who are very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the performance of President Jokowi,” Indonesian Political Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said in a poll released online Sunday (12/5 / 2021). Burhan said that Jokowi’s satisfaction level with this survey has increased dramatically. In the July 2021 survey, Jokowi’s satisfaction level was 59%. In fact, he said, that number is Jokowi’s lowest level of satisfaction in the past 6 months. Read also : Poll: Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s performance this year is better than in 2020



“Within 2-3 months it will increase by 13%. Now that approval rating is now the biggest increase during the pandemic in the past 2 years,” he said. Based on the results of the analysis of the obtained data, Burhan said that there were two main factors that made Jokowi’s satisfaction level rise sharply. First, satisfaction with the economy increases. Respondents said the economy was deteriorating, it was down. “Then the second is the management of the Covid. These two (factors) have contributed to the increased satisfaction with the performance of the president,” he said. Note, the Indonesian Political Indicator will conduct a face-to-face survey from November 2-6, 2021. Sampling is carried out using the multistage random sampling method, with the number of respondents reaching 2 020 people. This survey has a margin of error of approximately 2.9% at a 95% confidence level. Read also : Indicator survey: 61.8% of the public satisfied with Jokowi’s performance in managing the Covid-19 pandemic (abd)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/619225/12/survei-tingkat-kepuasan-kinerja-jokowi-meningkat-tajam-capai-72-1638691954 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

