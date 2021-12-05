Alamak! Xi Jinping Dizzy and “sexual recession” hit China harder

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Demographers have long predicted that China will begin to experience population decline in the coming decades. However, some experts fear that the phenomenon will occur “faster than expected”.

“Based on our initial estimates based on interim data, (by 2021) there will most likely be around or even less than 10 million births. Of course, with that number, the bigger news is that China could experience a demographic decline, “said James Liang, professor and researcher in economics at Peking University in Beijing, quoted CNN Internationall, cited Sunday (5/12/2021).

Liang said it was bad news for China. This country may even resemble Singapore and South Korea (South Korea) which experienced declining birth rates until the gender “recession”.

“If you look at major cities in China, like Shanghai and Beijing, their fertility rates are already the lowest in the world, around 0.7,” he said.

Liang also said that an aging population is reducing the workforce, which is very detrimental to economic and social stability. Of course, this will hurt China financially.

“The biggest worry is that China is losing its advantage of scale, becoming the biggest market for almost everything. China has a very efficient supply chain due to its size. But without the young, the ability to innovation may not be as great as it used to be. “

He Yafu, a freelance demographer in Guangzhou, shares the same concern. On his social media, he wrote that the Chinese population has a high probability of entering negative growth in 2021.

In May 2021, following the results of the national census, Yafu predicts that the Chinese population will start to decline by 2022. “But now, I think my forecast from six months ago was too optimistic,” he said. he writes.

Based on the latest data released by local governments in China, Yafu estimates the number of newborns to be between 9.5 million and 10.5 million this year. Considering that there has been an average of around 10 million deaths each year in recent years.

“If the number of newborns is near the lower limit of the prediction, it means that the population will definitely register negative growth,” he wrote.

The Chinese government is not standing still, either. In order to contain the falling birth rate, China allowed married couples to have two children in 2015. However, due to the falling birth rate, China has relaxed its three child policy again this year.

For decades, local governments have forced millions of women to have abortions under the one-child policy. Now they are releasing a series of slogans and propaganda policies to encourage couples to have more children. Common incentives include cash grants, housing grants, and extended maternity leave.

But when the rules are changed, an aging society also puts enormous pressure on the younger Chinese generation, many of whom delay or even refuse to marry. Last year, the National Bureau of Statistics directory noted that marriage registrations fell for the seventh year in a row to 8.1 million, down 40% from their peak in 2013.

As is known, China’s birth rate in 2020 has reached an all-time high. There were only 8.5 births per 1,000 people in China last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics yearbook at the end of November.

The country’s once-a-decade national census also found that just 12 million babies were born last year. This figure is down 18% from 14.65 million in 2019, last May.

