Smoldering debris and mud hamper volcano rescue in Indonesia

LUMAJANG Rescuers searched for survivors on Sunday on the slopes of the highest volcano on the Indonesian island of Java after it was rocked by an eruption that killed at least 13 people, as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered their efforts.

Mount Semeru, in Lumajang District, East Java Province, spat thick columns of ash more than 12,000 meters (40,000 feet) into the sky, and burning gas and lava flowed on its slopes after a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains on Saturday. Nearby villages and towns were covered in ash falls and several hamlets were buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris.

Authorities warned the thousands of people who fled the wrath of the volcanoes not to return during the Sunday lull of volcanic activity, but some villagers were desperate to check the livestock and property left behind. In many areas, everything from the thinnest tree branch to the sofas and chairs inside houses was covered with ash.

Debris and lava mixed with the precipitation to form thick mud that destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang and neighboring Malang district, as well as a smaller bridge, said Thoriqul Haq, the head of Lumajang district.

The eruption eased the pressure that had built up under a lava dome perched on the crater. But experts have warned the dome could still collapse, causing an avalanche of blister gas and debris trapped below.

A thunderstorm and rainy days, which eroded and partially collapsed the dome atop the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Semeru, triggered the eruption, said Eko Budi Lelono, who heads the center for geological studies .

He said streams of scorching gas and lava had traveled up to 800 meters (2,624 feet) to a nearby river at least twice on Saturday. People were urged to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the mouths of the craters, the agency said.

TV reports have shown people screaming and running under a huge cloud of ash, their faces wet from rain mixed with volcanic dust.

Despite an increase in activity since Wednesday, Semerus’ alert status has remained at the third-highest of four levels since its eruption began last year, and the Indonesian Volcanology Center for Mitigation of geological hazards did not increase it this week, Lelono said.

Semeru, the stratovolcano, is also known as Mahameru, which means the great mountain in Sanskrit. It has erupted several times over the past 200 years. Yet, as with other volcanoes, it is one of 129 under surveillance in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago with over 62,000 inhabitants on the fertile slopes of Sumeru. The 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) volcano last erupted in January with no casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago of over 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity as it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of fault lines shaped like a Horseshoe. Currently, 54% of the countries, nearly 270 million people live in Java, the most densely populated area of ​​the country.

Officials said earlier they hoped to avoid casualties by keeping a close watch on the volcano, but the death toll quickly rose from a late Saturday to 13 on Sunday morning.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said 57 people had been hospitalized, mainly for burns, respiratory problems and other injuries. He said rescuers were still looking for seven residents of Curah Kobokan village who were missing.

More than 900 villagers flocked to makeshift emergency shelters after Saturday’s powerful eruption, but many more defied official warnings and chose to stay in their homes, saying they had to take care of their livestock and protect their property, said Haryadi Purnomo of East Java Search and Rescue. agency.

Well, let’s do everything we can to evacuate them by preparing trucks and motorcycles for them to flee at any time, Purnomo said.

He said his teams were looking for survivors and casualties on the southern slope of the mountain, but thick mud, smoking debris and heavy rain hampered the search. He described several once lush villages south of the crater as death zones.

There is no life there … trees, farms, houses are burned down, everything is covered in thick gray ash, Purnomo said, adding that several other areas were virtually untouched. Search and rescue efforts were temporarily suspended Sunday afternoon over fears smoldering debris and hot ash could fall from the crater due to heavy rains.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he had tasked his ministers and military and disaster officials to coordinate the response.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.