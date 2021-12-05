Imran assures those guilty of Sri Lankan President will be punished





235 detained in a lynching case, 900 reserved Body sent to Lahore; wife calls for justice Lankan prime minister says his country is confident those involved will be brought to justice

NAROWAL: A first information report (FIR) was recorded against 900 workers at a garment factory in Sialkot for killing their Sri Lankan national general manager and burning his body.

Sialkot police arrested 235 people, including those who tortured Priyantha Kumara and recorded videos.

Hundreds of people, including factory workers, protested Mr. Kumara’s alleged blasphemy on Friday, tortured him to death and then burned his body.

FIR was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries at the request of Uggoki Station House Officer (SHO) Armaghan Maqt under Articles 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Law. The applicant admitted that the demonstrators slapped, kicked, punched and hit Mr. Kumara with sticks in his presence and dragged him out of the Wazirabad Road factory where he died. They then set the body on fire. The SHO said it was powerless in the face of the crowds due to understaffing.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot police are raiding the town, neighboring villages as well as the Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur tehsils to arrest the 900 suspected suspects. Police are trying to identify the culprits using CCTV footage from factory cameras as well as video clips that have gone viral on social media.

Read: Sialkot tragedy cannot be defended, Pakistani Americans say

The 230 people arrested include two main suspects, Mohammad Talha and Farhan Idrees, and all have been transferred to an undisclosed location. Rajco Industries remained closed on Saturday and its employees were on the run to escape arrest.

Mr. Kumaras’ autopsy was performed at Allama Iqbal University Hospital in Sialkot, according to which most of his body was burned and several bones were broken due to the torture he suffered, people said. hospital sources.

Sialkot’s deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq said Mr. Kumaras’s body was transported to a Lahore hospital in a Rescue 1122 ambulance under strict security. After completing the formalities, he would be sent to Colombo.

Sialkot Khwaja Asif MP PML-N visited the garment factory on Saturday and inquired about the incident. He expressed his sorrow over the murder of Mr. Kumaras. Local businessmen also hung pictures of Mr. Kumara outside the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hung garlands there.

Businessmen put candles and rose petals next to Priyantha Kumara’s portrait. PA

Citing unidentified law enforcement sources, Geo TV said some factory workers disliked the deceased general manager, a textile engineer, for his thoroughness in enforcing discipline. After a routine inspection on Friday morning, Mr. Kumara snubbed health workers for poor work. The channel further reported that as the factory was about to undergo whitewashing, the manager began removing the posters from the walls. As one of the posters was an invitation to a religious debate, some workers opposed it.

The channel’s sources said Mr. Kumara apologized, but a supervisor instigated workers to attack him. Mr. Kumara ran to the roof and tried to hide under solar panels, but enraged workers grabbed him and killed him on the spot.

Mr. Kumaras’ grieving wife, Niroshi Dasaniyake, has pleaded with Pakistani and Sri Lankan leaders for justice for her murdered husband.

My husband was an innocent man. I learned from the news that after working overseas for so long he was brutally murdered. I saw on the Internet how inhumane the murder was. I appeal to the President of Sri Lanka and the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan to conduct a fair investigation so that my husband and our two children get justice, she said, speaking to the BBC in Sinhala .

Separately, Sri Lankan news site Newswire, citing Colombos’ High Commissioner to Pakistan, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, reportedly said that arrangements were being made to transport Mr. Kumara’s remains from Lahore to Colombo on a special flight on Monday.

A preliminary report on the lynching was presented to the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar. The CM called for the swift arrest of the remaining suspects, ordering that the investigation report be completed soon and presented to the court. Mr Buzdar vowed that the culprits would not escape punishment as he personally monitored progress.

Punjab CM’s special intelligence assistant Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that 118 people had been arrested, including 13 main suspects, in more than 200 raids. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Buzdar were personally monitoring the case and strict sanctions would be imposed on all those involved in the brutality, he said at a joint press conference with the Inspector General. from the Punjab Police (IGP) to the General Directorate of the Public. Relations in Lahore.

Mr. Khawar said no one was allowed to do justice. A departmental investigation was also underway to determine how long it took for the police to reach the location after receiving the first call, and strict action would be taken in the event of delay or negligence, he added.

IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan said police took swift action and arrested the 13 main suspects within 24 hours. More than 12 hours of footage from 160 CCTV cameras and mobile data analysis of those present on site were also examined. Speaking of how long it took for police to respond, he said he received the first call at 11:28 a.m. and at 11:45 a.m. the Uggoki SHO and his team reached the location.

By the time the force arrived, Mr. Kumara had been assassinated, he said, adding that after being informed of the incident, the Sialkot District Police Chief and the Chief Superintendent of Police as well as a large contingent rushed to the scene of the crime and brought order to the situation under control.

IGP Khan further said that the Counterterrorism Department, Special Branch and relevant senior officers were involved in the operation and that a team of senior officers was investigating all aspects of the incident.

Responding to a question, the IGP said the suspects would be tried by the anti-terrorism court and that the police would soon complete the investigation and bring the suspects to court for punishment as soon as possible.

At a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi condemned the incident and said the prime minister was monitoring the investigation into the case. Prime Minister Khan had given 48 hours to investigative agencies to report the facts, he said in answering a question.

He said the Sri Lankan high commission and foreign minister had been briefed on every detail of the case and appreciated Pakistan’s swift response. He stressed that the culprits would be brought to justice. The lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen will not affect bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as it was the work of a group of people and the nation or country cannot be blamed, a- he added.

The FM said Islamabad had also contacted the family of the deceased and would grant their wishes.

Mr Qureshi also tweeted that he had spoken to his Lankan counterpart and offered his condolences. I spoke to my brother FM Gamini Lakshman Peiris from #SriLanka and expressed my deep sorrow and condolences.

FM Qureshi added that Pakistan would ensure that the perpetrators were punished. Political leaders and the Pakistani nation strongly condemn the murder of a Sri Lankan national. We offer our sincere condolences to the bereaved family, government and people of #SriLanka and will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Such acts have no place in our faith and our country, he said in the tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed the nation’s anger and shame to the Sri Lankan people following the murder by a vigilante of Kumara in Sialkot.

In a tweet he wrote: I spoke with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in the United Arab Emirates to convey our nation’s anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka over the vigilante murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot. I informed him that more than 100 people had been arrested and assured him that they would be prosecuted with all the rigor of the law.

The Sri Lankan president also tweeted that his country is confident that the Pakistani government and prime minister will ensure justice in this case. Deeply concerned about the Sialkot incident in #Pakistan. #SriLanka trusts PM @ImranKhanPTI and Gvt. of Pakistan will ensure justice is served and ensure the safety of the remaining Sri Lankan workers in Pakistan, he wrote.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted that his country is confident that his Pakistani counterpart will honor his pledge to bring those involved to justice. Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My thoughts are with his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will keep his pledge to bring all involved to justice, he tweeted.

The leader of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while condemning the shameful incident called for a thorough investigation, but said in the same breath that such attacks would occur if the State did not did not act against those suspected of having committed blasphemy. In the past, such reactions have arisen when people accused of blasphemy were sent overseas under government supervision, he said in an indirect reference to Asia Bibi.

Former Ruet-i-Hilal Central Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman also condemned the incident but called on the media to refrain from blaming any group or individual until the investigation into the case is completed. .

In a statement, he said there was no point in getting justice as a constitutional and legal system existed in the country despite any loopholes it may have.

Lawlessness and lawlessness have spread in society, which are in no way beneficial to the country, and a negative image of the country is being created internationally, the statement said.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 December 2021

