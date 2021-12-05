Social media startup Donald Trumps raises $ 1 billion





Donald Trump’s social media startup has raised $ 1 billion from unidentified investors as it pursues its IPO plans through a merger with a specialist acquisition company.

Trump Media and Technology Group said on Saturday it had raised $ 1 billion in private investment in public equity financing, but did not name any investors.

In October, the former US president announced the launch of Truth Social, a social media platform without an existing app that intends to enroll through a Spac merger in New York.

The move comes as Trump remains banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube after the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. The frenetic Spac market has also cooled considerably in recent months.

Trump said, “$ 1 billion sends an important message to big tech that censorship and political discrimination must end. “

“As our track record grows, TMTG will be in a stronger position to fight the tyranny of Big Tech,” he added.

The startup, which Trump chairs, will merge with blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp, headed by Patrick Orlando. Spac raised $ 293 million when it went public on the Nasdaq in September. Eleven hedge funds, including Saba Capital and DE Shaw, led by prominent Democratic Party donors, participated in the offer, according to regulatory documents.

Shares of Digital World have soared well above their listing price of $ 10 all the way to $ 94 in anticipation of media firm Trump, generating millions for the hedge fund group.

Pipe funding for the deal, which came in the form of convertible preferred stock, far exceeded the proceeds from Spac’s IPO. The conversion price was set at a 20% discount from the five-day average Spac share price prior to December 1, which sets the conversion price at approximately $ 35.

Generally, investments in Pipe are announced in conjunction with the business combination. However, because Digital World waited to raise institutional capital, it was able to take advantage of the hype to sell Pipe shares at a much higher price than the traditional price of $ 10 per share.

The Pipe’s stock price may rise or fall depending on how Digital World trades and the proceeds between the Spac and the Pipe are expected to provide TMTG with $ 1.25 billion after spending. Spac shareholders will have the usual opportunity to recover their investment prior to the close of the merger if they so request.

TMTG’s Truth Social platform does not have an app or business plan, but describes itself as enabling conversation “without discrimination on the basis of political ideology”.

