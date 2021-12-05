Jokowi calls for emergency response measures to save Semeru eruption victims





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo ordered relevant ministries / agencies to take swift action to deal with the impact of the Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java on Saturday (4/12/2021). State Secretary Pratikno said the instruction was passed on by the President to the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the head of the National SAR Agency (Basarnas), the Minister of Social Affairs , to the Minister of Health, to the Minister of Public Works. and People’s Internal Affairs (PUPR), Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Chief of the National Police, as well as the Governor and Regent. “The president has ordered to take immediate action as soon as possible, take emergency response measures, search and find victims, treat injured victims and deal with the impact of disasters,” said Pratikno, in his online press release, Sunday (5/5). / 12/2021) Read also: BNPB asks the center and the regions to work together to manage the emergency of the Semeru eruption Moreover, he said, President Jokowi also ordered that the assistance of the health services, the provision of logistics for the basic needs of the refugees and the repairs of the infrastructure be completed within a very short timeframe. Pratikno said the government called on the public to follow the instructions of officers on the ground and always increase vigilance. In addition, he said, Indonesia was in the region ring of fire vulnerable to natural activities such as volcanic eruptions. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “The heads of regions and government officials are always vigilant and invite the public to be vigilant and vigilant, to work together, to anticipate this kind of disaster,” he said. As for the president and vice-president, Pratikno said they would continue to monitor the eruption of Mount Semeru from time to time. The government also expresses its deepest condolences to the victims who died and were injured in the incident. Read also: Jokowi orders the acceleration of assistance and repairs related to the eruption of Semeru It is known, Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java experienced a warm cloudfall on Saturday (4/12/2021) afternoon. Volcanic materials observed at 3:20 p.m. WIB led to Besuk Kobokan, Sapitarang village, Pronojiwo district, Lumajang. As a result, residents affected by the rash had to evacuate to a safer location. However, several people died and went missing as a result of this incident. Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

