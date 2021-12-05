National Party leader warns Imran Khan government against using force to quell Gwadar protest





ANI | Updated: December 4, 2021 at 6:53 PM IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): As ongoing protests refuse to suppress in the port city of Gwadar, Pakistan National Party (NP) Chairman Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has warned Imran Khan’s government against resorting to the force to end the sit-in organized by the people. “The people of Gwadar have been protesting for three weeks for their basic human rights and their needs. All their demands are legitimate and within the reach of the leaders, but the provincial government imposed by the “Thappa mafia” does not have the mandate to accept the And now they plan to end the sit-in by force “, said Dr Baloch, as quoted by the Dawn newspaper. The NP president warned that if the protesters were beaten, there would be mass protests on every street in Balochistan for which the leaders were responsible. Dr Baloch said that illegal fishing by trawlers, restrictions on border trade and unnecessary security checkpoints had made the life of the people of Balochistan unbearable and that there was immense grief and anger among the people. population. He added that the population did not consider elected officials as their representatives and were not ready to talk to them.

Amid ongoing protests in the port city of Gwadar, Pakistani authorities have ordered the dispatch of 5,500 police officers from various other districts for law enforcement and riot control missions. , no one should carry a weapon[s]. Two armed men with each ASP / DSP and each SHO will accompany the police personnel and ensure their safety ”, indicates the notification, quoted by Dawn. Experts pointed out how these protests are also unprecedented in nature given that thousands of local women also took part in the protests. Sirajul Haq, leader of the Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami, said the women’s protest in Gwadar reflects the seriousness of “Give Gwadar his right-wing movement,” according to The News International. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been marred by controversy since the announcement of the $ 46 billion projects in 2015. The CPEC project would connect the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar in Balochistan on the Arabian Sea to the western region of Xinjiang in China . pipeline links to improve connectivity between China and the Middle East. Since the start of the CPEC, it has sparked protests, claiming that the projects would not benefit the people of Balochistan while people in other provinces enjoy the fruits of the megaproject. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/national-party-chief-warns-imran-khan-govt-against-use-of-force-to-quell-gwadar-protest20211204185351 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos