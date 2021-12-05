USA: Donald Trump raises $ 1 billion for Truth Social | The World | DW





The company that should give birth to the future social network of former President Donald Trump and the company with which he will merge to go public said this Saturday (12.04.2021) that a group of institutional investors is was pledged to contribute $ 1,000 million.

This sum will be added to the 293 million dollars already recovered by the “Spac” Digital World Acquisition Corp when it arrived on Wall Street in September, details a press release. By removing the transaction fees, Trump Media & Technology Group should recover $ 1.25 billion to finance the launch of the social network of the former White House tenant, adds the document.

The two companies did not specify who are the investors who have pledged to provide the funds. Trump had announced at the end of October 2021 that the company in charge of running its future social network would merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp, a specific acquisition company, or “Spac” in English.

This fashionable financial instrument is like an empty shell that raises funds on the stock market, committing to approach a promising company in the months that follow, thus allowing the latter to enter Wall Street without the traditional process.

Called Social Truth, the future platform was presented by the former president as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, from which he was exiled for having incited his followers to attack the Capitol on January 6.

Currently available for pre-order on the App Store, it should theoretically be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Driven by the interest of private investors, the action of “Spac” exploded after the announcement of its merger with the company of Trump. going from around $ 10 to a peak of $ 175 in two days. After the initial enthusiasm, however, it slumped again and closed at $ 45, earning it a valuation of $ 1.67 billion.

ama (afp, app, Reuters)

