There is a crisis in the politics of the Hindutva. It comes from his success

Hindutva is facing a serious politico-intellectual crisis. Although it dominated the horizon of Indian politics for almost a decade, it has reached a point of saturation.

Two aspects of Hindutva’s predicament are clearly visible: the crisis of ideas and the politics crisis. The crisis of ideas makes him more and more insensitive, rigid and backward-looking. While the crisis in politics has almost demolished the claim that Hindutva stands for democracy and governance.

Interestingly, this Hindutva crisis is the result of her own success. The unprecedented electoral triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Narendra Modi has given the impression that Hindutva is invincible. This assumption is so powerful that many serious practitioners of Hindutva politics have started to believe that their victory over others is an eternal phenomenon.

It is precisely for this reason that it is necessary to move beyond this arrogance of the media Hindutva simply to discover the magnitude of this evolving political upheaval.

Idea: Hindu diversity or Indian diversity?

The success of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in appropriating the term Hindutva as well as its main protagonist, VD Savarkar is remarkable. It is a well-known fact that RSS was not entirely comfortable using Hindutva for its own version of politics. It was only in the 1980s that Hindutva was accepted as a legitimate political expression by Sangh Parivar, led by the RSS.

RSS did not stop there. He has made serious intellectual efforts to reformulate a completely different version of political Hindutva. The three lectures of Mohan Bhagwat that he delivered in 2018 are very significant in this regard. Bhagwat noted:

(… The collective notion of values ​​belonging to the sects that came from India is known as Hindutva.… Therefore, the idea that we describe as Hindutva is synonymous with the notion of patriotism, the other constituting of that (here, which was born from the cultivation of this same precept of values. It is the hallmark of India. And, India is one of them)

Unlike Savarkar, Bhagwat is more concerned with the idea of ​​diversity. He does not want to define the Hindu religion as one of the religions of India. Instead, he interprets India purely in Hindu terms. In fact, it follows the KB Hedgewar-MS Golwalkar thesis that the word ‘Rashtriya’ naturally means “Hindu” and therefore the word “Hindu” does not need to be used.

The Hinduism-centered formulation of Bhagwats has been very successful so far. Even non-BJP parties, including Congress, find it hard to ignore what RSS describes as Hindu sensibilities.

He suffers from a different problem, however. The revised version of Hindutva does not adapt to all religions and cultures in India. The main leaders of the RSS have made positive statements about Muslims in the past. Bhagwat, in fact, once argued that Hindutva without Muslims makes no sense. Yet Sangh’s ideologues continue to evoke Indian religions-versus-foreign religions binary to reiterate the old Hindu-essentialist arguments that Muslims and Christians must prove their patriotism.

This selective use of diversity goes against contemporary imaginations of Indian identity. Various studies carried out by Lokniti-CSDS and a recent investigation by the Pew Research Center have shown that over 90 percent of Indians believe that India belongs to all religions and cultures.

This highlights a crucial weakness of Hindutva. He has nothing constructive to offer. Slogans like Akhand Bharat-vs-Partition, Nehru-vs-Patel and symbols like cow and Ayodhya are almost overused. The reliability of RSS and BJP on these symbols shows that they cannot go beyond the community narrative Hindu victimization.

Hindutva’s ideologues fail to come up with an inclusive argument for India’s deep diversity. The failure to produce such an account clearly reflects Hindutvas’ intellectual bankruptcy, a manifestation of a crisis of ideas.

Politics: constitutionalism or authoritarianism

Contemporary Hindutva politics are no longer interested in replacing the Indian Constitution with a revised legal framework to establish the so-called Hindu rashtra. Instead, they succeeded in reshaping a new constitution policy, which I call Hindutva constitutionalism.

Hindutva constitutionalism is based on three premises. First, the Constitution must be treated as a rulebook, a sacred document in order to freeze its transformative potentials. Second, it should be emphasized Constitution one nation, one simply to legitimize growing political centralization. And finally, a revised and expanded notion of minority in a larger South Asian context to highlight the relative powerlessness of Hindus. The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the repeal of Section 370 reflect the BJP’s active policy of Hindutva constitutionalism.

This highly successful career of Hindutva constitutionalism has its own limits. It has in fact appeared as an antithesis of parliamentary democracy itself.

It should be noted that the BJP has a significant presence in Parliament. However, it does not rely entirely on its numerical strength. Established procedures for passing a law are often ignored, the autonomy of democratic institutions is undermined, and the culture of open debate and discussion is seen as anti-national activity. It just means that the BJP’s discomfort with constitutional democracy still survives. Hindutva constitutionalism, in this sense, is an inseparable component of a fairly visible strategy of appropriation of law and institutions.

This poses a crisis of a different kind. Democracy does not mean regular elections. It is about institutional stability and the dignity of legal procedures. Various researchers have proven that the Indian masses have great faith in parliamentary democracy. Although they know the complexities and corruption associated with the electoral process, they participate with enthusiasm.

BJP version of Hindutva constitutionalism, it seems, does not make this popular faith in democracy. It is possible that the BJP will win the elections in the near future. But, the systematic erosion of democratic values ​​will certainly lead to anarchy and anarchy.

Ironically, opponents of the Hindutva do not recognize its success; while the Hindus’ own practitioners have no idea of ​​the growing political situation inherent in it.

As a form of political conservatism, Hindutva gave new direction to Indian politics. The Hindutva crisis, in a way, also reflects the emerging flat lines of our political regime.

Hilal Ahmed is a specialist in political Islam and associate professor at the Center for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), New Delhi. He tweets @ Ahmed1Hilal. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

