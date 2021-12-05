Jokowi orders deployment of refugee aid during Semeru eruption





President Joko Widodo ordered the deployment of health and logistical assistance to refugees from the eruption of Mount Semeru. In addition, Jokowi also called for health assistance, logistics and infrastructure repairs to be completed within a short period of time. “Mr. President ordered the head of the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), the National SAR Agency (Basarnas), the Minister of Social Affairs, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Housing and Works public, to the Indonesian Police Commander The armed forces, the national police chief, the governor and the regent to act as soon as possible, ”said Minister of State Secretary Pratikno through a video uploaded to the Youtube channel of the presidential secretariat, Sunday (5/12). Jokowi called for emergency response measures. This includes searching and locating missing residents, providing care for forgotten victims, and managing the impact of disasters. “On behalf of the president, vice president, government and all the people of Indonesia, I express my deepest condolences to the deceased victims and those injured,” Pratikno said. For information, Mount Semeru is located in two districts of East Java, namely Malang and Lumajang. This mountain erupted around 3:00 p.m. WIB yesterday and emitted incandescent lava, roaring sound and dense ash. The government urges the public to follow the instructions of officers in the field and to always increase vigilance. “We are well on the territory ring of fire (the ring of fire) which is subject to natural activities, such as volcanic eruptions, ”he said. According to BNPB data to date, a total of 13 people have died and at least 41 people have been burned due to the eruption of Mount Semeru. This eruption affected eight sub-districts causing the evacuation of 902 people. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) said the incandescent lava from Mount Semeru was observed with a sliding distance of about 500 to 800 meters, with the center of the avalanche located about 500 meters below the crater. The Lumajang Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) appealed to the community and miners not to move along the Mujur and Curah Kobokan watersheds.

