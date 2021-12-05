Congress did nothing to strengthen the Uttarakhand border, the hills are fortresses of security: Modi

Text size:

Dehradun: Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted Congress on Saturday, saying the party had done nothing to strengthen the international border along Uttarakhand over the decades. where he led the country. He described the hills as fortresses of our safety.

Speaking at an event in Dehradun to inaugurate projects worth Rs. 18,000 crore in the state, Modi made direct comparisons between the seven years of his government at the Center and the previous 10 years of ‘a government led by Congress. He stressed how concerned his government had been for the people of Uttarakhand.

Our hills are not only the center of our culture and beliefs, but also the fortress of security. Making life easier for those who live in the hills is our top priority. Sadly, this has never been part of the policy and strategy of those who have ruled the country for decades, the prime minister said.

For them, Uttarakhand or any other strategically important part of India has never been a matter of concern. Their sole purpose was to fill their coffers and take care of their own people. Those who disintegrate across the country cannot make Uttarakhand and the country shine, Modi said in a taunt aimed at Congress.

Uttarakhand actions a 350 km border with China and a 275 km border with Nepal.

The 70-member Uttarakhand State Assembly is set to go to the polls in early 2022 in what will be largely a tripartite battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the party. Aam Aadmi.

The BJP-led government of Uttarakhand is fighting strong anti-titular sentiment. The party had to replace two chief ministers in the space of four months between March and July, when outgoing president Pushkar Singh Dhami became the third man to hold the presidency in nearly five years that the BJP has been in power. in the state. .

The rally from Modi to Dehradun is touted as BJP’s attempt to flex its muscles by deploying Rs. 18,000 crore of centrally funded development projects. These include a Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, Haridwar Ring Road, and a bridge over the Ganges alongside the iconic Lakshman Jhula monument, a pedestrian bridge on the outskirts of Rishikesh.

The coming decade belongs to Uttarakhand

Modi said his government had infrastructure development projects worth Rs. 100 lakh crore in the pipeline, and had already sanctioned projects worth Rs. 1 lakh crore in the past five years. .

He said that during the reign of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in the Center, the government only built 288 kilometers of national roads in the Himalayan state. His government, on the other hand, has already created a network of over 2,000 kilometers of interstate highways with a budget of over Rs. 12,000 crore.

We did and showed our concern for Uttarakhand from the bottom of our hearts. I have said many times that the next decade belongs to Uttarakhand, and it is bound to happen, Modi said.

He added that Uttarakhand would be a torchbearer for the country in the development of tourism, with all villages aware of the importance of the sector and all other houses willing to offer accommodation services to tourists.

The Prime Minister also accused the opposition parties of engaging in caste politics, regionalism and community appeasement, thus putting an end to the development of the peoples.

They want to divide the people according to criteria of caste, region or community. In this way, they find a vote bank easy to maintain and to continue their policy of division, regardless of the people and their development, he added.

