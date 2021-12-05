Politics
Congress did nothing to strengthen the Uttarakhand border, the hills are fortresses of security: Modi
Text size:
Dehradun: Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted Congress on Saturday, saying the party had done nothing to strengthen the international border along Uttarakhand over the decades. where he led the country. He described the hills as fortresses of our safety.
Speaking at an event in Dehradun to inaugurate projects worth Rs. 18,000 crore in the state, Modi made direct comparisons between the seven years of his government at the Center and the previous 10 years of ‘a government led by Congress. He stressed how concerned his government had been for the people of Uttarakhand.
Our hills are not only the center of our culture and beliefs, but also the fortress of security. Making life easier for those who live in the hills is our top priority. Sadly, this has never been part of the policy and strategy of those who have ruled the country for decades, the prime minister said.
For them, Uttarakhand or any other strategically important part of India has never been a matter of concern. Their sole purpose was to fill their coffers and take care of their own people. Those who disintegrate across the country cannot make Uttarakhand and the country shine, Modi said in a taunt aimed at Congress.
Uttarakhand actions a 350 km border with China and a 275 km border with Nepal.
The 70-member Uttarakhand State Assembly is set to go to the polls in early 2022 in what will be largely a tripartite battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the party. Aam Aadmi.
The BJP-led government of Uttarakhand is fighting strong anti-titular sentiment. The party had to replace two chief ministers in the space of four months between March and July, when outgoing president Pushkar Singh Dhami became the third man to hold the presidency in nearly five years that the BJP has been in power. in the state. .
The rally from Modi to Dehradun is touted as BJP’s attempt to flex its muscles by deploying Rs. 18,000 crore of centrally funded development projects. These include a Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, Haridwar Ring Road, and a bridge over the Ganges alongside the iconic Lakshman Jhula monument, a pedestrian bridge on the outskirts of Rishikesh.
Read also : Repeal effect felt in Uttarakhand, Sikhs say they will no longer boycott BJP
The coming decade belongs to Uttarakhand
Modi said his government had infrastructure development projects worth Rs. 100 lakh crore in the pipeline, and had already sanctioned projects worth Rs. 1 lakh crore in the past five years. .
He said that during the reign of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in the Center, the government only built 288 kilometers of national roads in the Himalayan state. His government, on the other hand, has already created a network of over 2,000 kilometers of interstate highways with a budget of over Rs. 12,000 crore.
We did and showed our concern for Uttarakhand from the bottom of our hearts. I have said many times that the next decade belongs to Uttarakhand, and it is bound to happen, Modi said.
He added that Uttarakhand would be a torchbearer for the country in the development of tourism, with all villages aware of the importance of the sector and all other houses willing to offer accommodation services to tourists.
The Prime Minister also accused the opposition parties of engaging in caste politics, regionalism and community appeasement, thus putting an end to the development of the peoples.
They want to divide the people according to criteria of caste, region or community. In this way, they find a vote bank easy to maintain and to continue their policy of division, regardless of the people and their development, he added.
(Edited by Rohan Manoj)
Read also : No money to fight elections but ready to become CM of Uttarakhand again, says Congressman Harish Rawat
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs free, fair, uninhibited and interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/politics/congress-did-nothing-to-strengthen-uttarakhand-border-hills-are-fortresses-of-security-modi/776652/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos