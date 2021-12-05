Pakistan Embassy in Washington ran out of funds to pay salaries for 4 months in 2021





Washington / New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: A day after Imran Khan’s Pakistani government was blushed after the official Pakistani Embassy official in Serbia complained about unpaid salaries for three months, reports emerged claiming that the Pakistani Embassy in Washington was also strapped for funds to pay salaries to at least four of its employees since August. However, the active engagement of Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States saved the lives of embassy workers whose salaries were not paid, The Nation reported.

At least five of the contract workers recruited locally by the Pakistan Embassy faced delays and non-payment of their monthly wages from August 2021.

One in the five staff members involved, who had worked with the embassy for ten years, resigned in September due to delays and non-payment, according to the report.

These unpaid local staff were hired by the Embassy on an annual contract basis and worked for the mission with minimum salaries ranging from $ 2,000 to $ 2,500 per person per month.

Local hires, whether permanent or contractual, do not enjoy the benefits and privileges enjoyed by employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including health care benefits. Household workers are typically hired to assist the “consular section” which provides visas, passports, notarizations and other consular services to the diaspora, according to the report.

The Pakistani Embassy in Washington reportedly struggled to maintain its funds during the COVID-19 pandemic which ultimately affected the payment of salaries, sources told the IANS News Agency, adding that the Embassy had to borrow money from other account managers to track monthly salaries for locally hired staff.

Earlier, questioning the Naya Pakistan model of Imran Khan’s government, in a now deleted tweet, the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia tweeted, With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you think that Imran Khan that we government officials will remain silent and continue to work for you without pay for 3 months and our children have been forced out of school due to non-payment of school fees. Is it Naya Pakistan. “

– With IANS entries

Posted By: Mukul Sharma

