Turkey may hold Putin-Zelensky talks, Erdogans spokesman says – world





ANKARA, December 4. / TASS /. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can organize talks between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine – Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish president said on Saturday. “Turkey has good relations with Russia and Ukraine, so we do not approve or support any conflict between these two countries, and try to achieve a goal of reducing tensions,” he said in an interview with the Anadolu agency. “Many western countries do not have constructive direct relations with Russia, but Turkey occupies this special position,” said Erdogan’s spokesperson. “Turkey can certainly play a role if both sides are positive about this. Our president can take a constructive step towards de-escalation by arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.” Putin said in a telephone conversation with Erdogan on Friday that Ukraine continues its destructive policy of disrupting the implementation of the Minsk accords, which can be seen in the provocative activities of the Ukrainian military in the area. of the conflict, including the use of Bayraktar attack drones that had been supplied to Kiev by Ankara. During the discussions on the intra-Ukrainian crisis, it was stressed that it was essential to fully and strictly comply with the package of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, signed in 2015, and other agreements, including including those concluded in the Norman format. Turkey opposes processes that could help spark an armed confrontation and war in the Donbass, the Turkish presidency spokesman said. “We are against the processes that could lead to military conflict and war in the region, including the Donbass, we have always reiterated. Both sides have certain areas of responsibility to reduce tensions. There are issues. measures Russia should take and there are measures Ukraine should take. In addition, there are measures NATO and the Western bloc countries should take. In other words, it should not happen. turn into an escalation of tensions by provocations, ”Recep spokesman Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Anadolu agency. “The conflict will hurt everyone. Ukraine has already been hit hard by these recent conflicts. Thousands of people have suffered in Donbass, so we are ready to support all measures aimed at easing tensions. If Turkey acts as a mediator or initiator of this process, our president will be happy to participate, ”Kalin added. Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier confirmed that the Ukrainian military first used a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone in the Donbass on October 26. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukachevich told the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday that strike drones are banned by the Minsk Accords as well as by additional ceasefire control measures -fire approved in July 2020. The German and French foreign ministries have expressed their concern. following reports that the Ukrainian armed forces used a Bayraktar drone. The Bayraktar TB2 is a Turkish-made strike drone with a range of 150 km, an operating speed of 130 km / h and a payload of 50 kg. It is equipped with an automatic take-off and landing system. In 2019, Kiev purchased and tested Bayraktar drones intended to be fitted with MAM-L precision aerial bombs produced by the Turkish company Roketsan. According to unofficial data, the deal was worth $ 69 million.

