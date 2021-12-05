Ian Blackford urges Boris Johnson to end opposition to vaccine recipe waiver





BORIS Johnson is called upon to end the UK’s ‘appalling’ blockage of a proposal to share Covid vaccine revenue with the world’s poorest nations.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called on the Prime Minister to support waiving patent rights for Covid-19 technology – even on a temporary basis – so developing countries can make vaccines themselves.

In a letter to Johnson, he said the emerging variant of Omicron was to be the last red flag that “until everyone is safe, no one is safe”. A leading charity also called Johnson’s opposition to the waiver “appalling” and said failure to act would be “shameful.” About 54.2% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine – but in low-income countries that figure drops to just 5.8%, according to figures at the end of November. READ MORE: Pre-departure Covid Testing Required to Travel to Scotland Amid Omicron Rise Blackford said: ‘We will not defeat this virus if developing countries are left to rely solely on donated vaccines – especially since the UK has given only six million of the 100 million pledged to it. Covax initiative. “All countries must have the tools to produce Covid vaccines on their national soil and increase production if we are to have a truly effective global vaccine strategy. This means making sure they have access to vaccine patents. “So I urge Boris Johnson to do the right thing and stop blocking the release of intellectual property rights for vaccines – at least temporarily – to allow developing countries to manufacture the vaccines themselves. ” Blackford added: “This is a question of global leadership, and with more than 100 states, including the United States supporting the proposal, it is clear that the United Kingdom is becoming increasingly isolated by blocking the waiver to support access to vaccines worldwide. “Indeed, this is the least the UK government can do after brutally cutting aid and hampering humanitarian projects around the world. “The emergence of the new Omicron variant has shown us that until we achieve vaccine equality, new variants may continue to appear. “Therefore, it is in everyone’s best interest that we share vaccine patents – this will be a critical step in defeating Covid-19. ” Oxfam Scotland welcomed Blackford’s letter to the Prime Minister, saying the UK government appears “increasingly isolated as it continues to stand stubbornly on the wrong side of history”. Speaking on Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland yesterday, Max Lawson, Global Inequality Policy Officer for Oxfam, said: “Imagine your house is on fire and you put out the fire in a room, but you let it burn in the rest of the house. “There is madness here – the reason we have all of these variations and mutations is that the disease is spreading unchecked in many parts of the world. “And the reason is that the vaccines were accumulated by the rich countries and are hidden behind the monopolies of the big companies. “Taxpayer money went to the science that discovered these vaccines, but the vaccines were privatized. Companies decide who they sell the vaccine to and at what price. ” He added, “No one is suggesting that they shouldn’t be making a comeback, but earning $ 1,000 a second is unacceptable. And we have to share the vaccines. Lawson said he recently spoke to a vaccine producer in Vietnam who estimated he could have made 120 to 130 million doses by now had he received the recipe he requested in May. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urges adoption of Covid vaccine as she receives booster amid Omicron rise “Boris Johnson is one of the big opponents of this on the world stage. He is absolutely fiercely opposed to the sharing of patents, to the sharing of revenues, ”he added. “It’s really appalling the UK’s position on this – they’re blocking the sharing of these vaccines with some really fantastic producers in South Africa, Brazil, India who could have made these vaccines and could have protected so much. more people.” A spokesperson for No 10 said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that no one is safe until we are all safe. The UK has been a world leader in ensuring that developing countries can access vaccines, thanks to our early support for the Covax program and our commitment to donate surplus vaccines. “We’re on track to meet our goal of donating 30 million doses by the end of this year, and more next year. We have already donated 23 million doses, including 18.5 million to Covax for distribution in developing countries. “The UK is constructively engaging in the World Trade Organization travel waiver debate and we remain open to any ideas that positively impact vaccine production and distribution.”

