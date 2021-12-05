India is hungry for weapons for Putin despite the risk of US sanctions

President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi on Monday as billions of dollars in Russian arms pour into India, which would normally result in US sanctions. Eager to drag India along in its efforts to contain China, the United States might look the other way this time around.

Putin makes his first overseas trip in nearly six months for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India takes delivery of Russia’s S-400 advanced missile defense system, which is part of an agreement arms worth $ 5 billion. A similar purchase by NATO ally Turkey prompted the United States to ban Ankara from its advanced F-35 fighter jet program.

“It seems Washington is turning a blind eye for now because Indian support in the Asia-Pacific region is extremely important to the United States,” said Ruslan Pukhov, member of the Russian Defense Ministry’s public advisory board. “India sent a strong message to the United States that it will not tolerate American sanctions.

India is part of the “Quad” group with the United States, Japan and Australia which presents itself as a bulwark against the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region. Even as tensions between the United States and NATO with the Kremlin are high over a build-up of Russian forces near Ukraine, India is betting that US President Joe Bidens will focus on China. will allow its defense purchases to continue in Moscow.

Russian arms purchases by US allies may trigger sanctions under the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. While the United States has “urged all of our allies, all of our partners, to renounce transactions with Russia involving the S-400 which could trigger sanctions, it has not decided on a potential waiver for India.” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference in November. 23 briefing.

Conversations continue “in the context of a defense relationship that makes sense to us, that is important to both the United States and India, including in the context of a free Indo-Pacific and open, Price said.

For the Modi government, Putin’s visit means more than just strengthening the ties that date back to the Cold War era. India needs Russia to maintain its arms supply as it remains stuck in its worst border standoff with China. New Delhi also wants to play a bigger role in Afghanistan, where Russia, China and Pakistan remain key players after the Taliban took control.

Indian Army soldiers march through the ceremonial Rajpath during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26. | BLOOMBERG

India will need to watch Russia’s actions on Ukraine as this could complicate New Delhi’s relationship with Washington, said Tanvi Madan, India Project Director at the Brookings Institution. “Delhi says it has to do certain things with Moscow because it’s in India’s interest; Washington says it has to do certain things with Islamabad because it is in the interests of the Americas, she said. “Neither one likes what the other does with their rivals.

With meetings scheduled between Indian and Russian foreign and defense ministers, Putin’s trip could result in more Indian orders for Sukhoi Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets as well as 400 T-90 tanks additional, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma told the Tass press service last month. There is also an agreement to produce over 700,000 AK-203 rifles in India, he said.

India will not go ahead with a plan to build Russian Ka-226T military helicopters locally under a billion dollar deal, according to senior government officials with knowledge of the matter. Instead, the world’s third largest military force could make off-the-shelf purchases to replace its fleet of more than 320 aging helicopters.

New Delhi may consider making deals to purchase another 5,000 missiles and around 250 unique launchers of the Igla-S very short-range air defense system that India first commissioned when its border confrontation with China was at its peak last summer.

Yet while Russia remains India’s largest arms supplier, Moscow’s share of Indian purchases fell to 56% from 72% in 2015-2019, according to the International Peace Research Institute. from Stockholm. At the same time, India has increased its purchases of arms and technology from Europe and Israel and has conducted more military exercises with the Quad nations.

India is also part of a new partnership between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States that plans to cooperate on economic and maritime security in the Middle East.

“The United States is unlikely to be happy with India’s decision to buy more weapons from Russia, but will wait and see how many of these deals actually come to fruition,” said Akhil Bery, director of initiatives for Russia. South Asia at the Asia Society Policy Institute. “However, the US-India relationship is arguably stronger now, as both sides recognize China to be the greatest geopolitical threat.

Indian Army Bhishma T-90 main battle tank performs at DefExpo 20 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 2020. | BLOOMBERG