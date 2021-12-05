List of Indonesian personalities who have graduated from British universities, from Tito Karnavian to Vidi Aldiano: Okezone Education





JAKARTA – Many personalities or public figures who succeed in studying in foreign universities. Armed with acquired knowledge, hard work and an unyielding spirit, they are able to achieve their dreams and goals. England is one of the countries they choose to study in. The following is a list of leading Indonesian figures who have graduated from UK universities. Pratikno The man who was born on February 13, 1962, received undergraduate training at Gadjah Mada University in 1985. He then went on to pursue his master’s degree at the University of Birmingham, England, specializing in the Master of Development Administration. in 1990. During the period 2012-2014, he was chancellor of the UGM. Currently, Pratikno is trusted to be the Secretary of State in Joko Widodo’s government. Tito Karnavian Tito Karnavian is the Interior Minister of the Joko Widodo government. The man who was born in Palembang on October 26, 1964, graduated with a Masters in Police Science from the University of Exeter, England in 1993. Then in 1996 he graduated from the Police Science College (STIK) from Jakarta. At his peak, he completed his doctoral studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore with the title Magna Cum Laude in 2013. Ahmad Fouadi Ahmad Fuadi is known as the author of the novel 5 laps. The man who was born in Bayur Maninjau on December 30, 1973, completed his undergraduate studies with specialization in international relations at the University of Padjadjaran. In college he was active in writing. A golden opportunity presented itself to him when he became a recipient of a Chevening Scholarship to study at Royal Holloway, University of London, England, focusing on documentary films in 2005. See Aldiano Vidi Aldiano is an artist and singer who studied for a Masters degree at the University of Manchester, England. He obtained his Masters in 2015. He obtained a Masters of Science in Innovation Management and Entrepreneurship with Cum Laude honors. The man, born in Jakarta on March 29, 1990, received a scholarship from his campus. Gita Gutawa Gita Gutawa is a singer and son of musician Erwin Gutawa. In 2007, the woman born on August 11, 1993 released her solo album, titled Gita Gutawa. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Birmingham, UK. In 2015, he successfully completed his Masters at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in England and was awarded an LPDP scholarship. Processed from various sources Tika Vidya Utami / Litbang MPI

