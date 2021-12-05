Politics
Modi is vulnerable, but the opposition chickens must hatch before they are counted.
As might be expected, Mamta Banerjees’ sarcastic remark about Rahul Gandhi, frequent and often mysterious visits abroad, drew an equally unpleasant response from loyal members of Congress. And, with Nationalist Congress Party veteran Sharad Pawar by his side, Banerjee also announced the death of the United Progressive Alliance. This too was a cruel blow. For congressmen, the existence of the UPA, even if it is only theoretical, gives Sonia Gandhi an aura as president, however insignificant it may be.
No less remarkable is the observation of Ghulam Nabi Azads, although made in a different context, that he could just not predict the possibility of the Congress Party winning 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. What Azad is clearly alluding to is that no political party can win a national election on its own. Translated into simple language, this means that only a combination of political parties can replace the Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata party in New Delhi.
Taken together, these words force everyone to take note of the elephant in the room: the intermittent and intemperate leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who remains as much at war with his own party leaders as with the Sangh Parivar. Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he will neither amend nor compromise on his sense of entitlement (prime minister-type), nor learn from two successive beatings. Various members of Congress have tried and failed to make the less young Gandhi try to acquire a new acceptability or gravity.
Still, it’s almost a blasphemous thought for a Congress official to admit that one of the main reasons Narendra Modi was able to take off so spectacularly in 2013-14 was because he had brilliantly juxtaposed himself with Rahul Gandhi. , who went out of his way to meet as an erratic and spoiled son of a zamindar.
Rahul’s question therefore remains the unresolved dilemma of Congress. It’s all well and good to say that matters of leadership of a political party are its internal affairs, but the inability and unwillingness of Congress to force the Gandhi to behave is a source of great consternation for non-BJP leaders. anxious to defeat Modi.
Political common sense suggests that despite his alleged political skills and the trillions of unrecorded funds available to the BJP, 10 years in office has made Narendra Modi a very dirty and frayed leader. All political leaders, Democrats, dictators and autocrats have a lifespan and Modi is particularly vulnerable.
But 2024 is still far away. Chickens must be hatched before they are counted. This means that all those who believe that India must be freed from the grip of Modi and all the unappetizing impulses that he has institutionalized in our body politic have a responsibility to try to convince the electorate that they have what it takes to provide a reasonable, viable and desirable alternative. They must find a voice and an idiom to convince people that India should be a less harsh, less violent, and less dishonest nation than it has become under the duplicitous leadership of Modis.
To begin with, opposition leaders should demonstratively develop habits and modus operandi for working together. The country would be ready to experiment with a non-BJP alternative provided that the latter can ensure a degree of stability and maturity in the management of the affairs of the nation.
And, of course, working together is not easy for Indian leaders and political parties. In the early years the socialists wrote the book on infighting and splits; in the decline of Congress after 1967, the Samyukta Vidhayak Dal experience collapsed within months, as did the Janata Dal Humpty-dumpty experience after 1977. After the post-Ayodhya convulsions, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram fell apart. Reached out to repel the onslaught of Saffron, but this partnership ended without glory with the episode of Lucknow Guest House.
Nationally, the NDA was the first reasonably successful gathering of national and regional parties and leaders, partly because Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a kind, non-confrontational politician and partly because of a secret agent called Pramod. Mahajan. The 10 years of the UPA have worked cohesively and convincingly, mainly because of Manmohan Singh’s ability to function collegially and in part because of this skillful assistant, Ahmed Patel.
In recent years, we have had an extremely functional coalition agreement underway in Maharashtra. It will be sobering to remember that the BJP lost Maharashtra because in its post-2019 arrogance, the Saffron Party was simply unwilling to recognize and fulfill the ambitions of its coalition partner. It will not be verified whether the BJP was also guilty of bad faith, reneging on its pre-ballot agreement with Uddhav Thackeray. Either way, the second largest state remains beyond Modi-Shah’s reach.
Uddhav Thackeray made a thought-provoking chief minister, conducting himself with dignity and poise, keeping his fathers from biting vitriolic without putting himself in the limelight. The Maharashtra coalition survived and prospered thanks to the shrewd presence of Sharad Pawar. In addition, the ideologically incompatible Shiv Sena and Congress have learned to work together for the common good.
Rather than arguing over who should anchor the anti-Modi front, opposition parties need to come to a lucid understanding of their individual and collective strengths and weaknesses and how they can help each other overcome their weaknesses and complement their strength. . Above all, everyone must know their limits.
A good start must be made with the rallying of all non-BJP forces in next year’s presidential election. If they are able to deny the Modi-Shah regime a captive president, all other constitutional officials, especially the Election Commission of India, would become more attentive to their professional dharma.
By 2024, the Modi era will be drowned in its own excesses. But the coup de grace demands that every non-BJP party strike a balance between partisan calculations and the national interest. Collectively, the opposition has a responsibility to be united, vigilant and determined and to give voters enough reason to see the back of this regressive regime.
