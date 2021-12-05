Jokowi orders BNPB to travel to Lumajang to monitor conditions after Mount Semeru eruption





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to inspect Lumajang in east Java after Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday (4/12/2021). Jokowi wants BNPB to make sure emergency management works, especially for refugees. “Under the instructions of the president, we will also go to Lumajang tomorrow morning to ensure the emergency treatment phase,” BNPB chief Suharyanto said at a press conference broadcast via the YouTube channel of the BNPB, Saturday (4/12/2021) at night. “Especially for refugees, they can be done quickly and accurately so that basic needs are met as much as possible,” he continued. Suharyanto said the Lumajang BPBD team is establishing sectoral evacuation points in Kajang Chamber Field, Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District and Lumajang Regency. Also read:

48 residents suffering from burns from Mount Semeru eruption treated in hospitals and health centers There are at least several refugee sites in three villages and two sub-districts, namely Supit Urang village, Curah Kobokan village in Pronojiwo district and Sumberwuluh village in Candipuro district. So far, the BNPB has sent rapid response assistance with the Ministry of Health. “By providing emergency logistics for tent blankets and other basic logistics.” Semeru erupts Mount Semeru, which rises to 3,676 meters above sea level, is said to have increased activity, then erupted accompanied by hot clouds of avalanches and rain of volcanic ash, around Saturday (4/12) at 3:00 p.m. WIB. Also read:

Eruption of Mount Semeru, Ministry of Transport: Flights to Abdulrachman Saleh Airport remain normal The eruption of Mount Semeru, Lumajang Regency, East Java, Saturday (4/12/2021). [Kolase foto: istimewa] Weather conditions at the location in the form of cloudy, cloudy and rainy weather. The wind blows weakly to the west and the air temperature is around 22-26 degrees Celsius. Based on the observations of the PVMBG of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, there were two avalanches of incandescent lava with a sliding distance of about 500 meters to 800 meters with the center of the avalanche located about 500 meters below the crater. “Two avalanches of incandescent lava were observed with a sliding distance of around 500 to 800 meters. Visually, Mount Semeru is mostly covered in fog,” Yuda said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/12/04/213312/jokowi-perintahkan-bnpb-ke-lumajang-pantau-kondisi-pasca-gunung-semeru-erupsi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos