PM Modi launches and lays foundation stone for Rs 18,000 crore projects in Uttarakhand





Mr. Modi began his speech by greeting people in the Garhwali language and ended the speech by reciting a poem dedicated to the state of the hills

New Delhi: Trumpeting the poll in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that unlike the previous government, the BJP-led government at the Center has chosen a new and difficult path in the interests of nations, one that does not serves no particular caste or religion or particular region for vote-banking politics but empowers people, with the motto “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (With all, development for all). Addressing a rally in Dehradun after posing the foundation stone and ushered in development projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore, Mr. Modi also made an apparent search to the state’s main opposition party, Congress, claiming those that disintegrate everywhere can not develop Uttarakhand. Development plans include the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor which is expected to cut travel time between the two cities from six to two and a half hours, Asia’s largest elevated wildlife corridor, and a new bridge as an alternative to the iconic by Rishikesh Lakshman Jhoola. Mr. Modi began his speech by greeting people in the Garhwali language and ended the speech by reciting a poem dedicated to the state of the hills. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Ajay Bhatt, State Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Former CM Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat, among others, shared the stage with the prime minister, who was offered a “gangajal” by saints and seers of Chardham for the Dhami government’s decision to suppress the controversial Chardham Devasthanam Council. Mr. Modi was seen patting Mr. Dhami on the back, whose rise to CM had upset many top BJP leaders in the state. “We provide development projects for the benefit of all, regardless of their caste or religion. We do not believe in using any particular community, caste or religion as a vote bank. We are working for the empowerment of all, “said the Prime Minister. he asserted that only a dual-engine government can continue the development of the state, which was neglected by the previous UPA government for 10 years. With assembly elections slated for January-February in Hill State, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address at least four to five election rallies in Uttarakhand. Mr. Modi is expected to address another rally in the Kumaon area later this month. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to address a rally on December 16. PAA Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address a rally on December 11. Claiming that the BJP believes in empowering people, Mr. Modi said that some evil has entered the politics of the country where some parties believe in keeping people weak so that their dependence on them never ceases and that their “crown” remains intact. He alleged that efforts in the area of ​​connectivity and infrastructure development by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the turn of the century came to a halt during the 10 years of the PAU. He also reiterated his statement, which he made on his last visit to Kedarnath, that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. “Those who question what the dual-engine government has done should come and see for themselves how the dual-engine government works … the projects cover all sectors, be it health, infrastructure, tourism. religious, medicinal herbs, “the prime minister said. He also compared work undertaken during the UPA and NDA regimes, claiming that the UPA had only built 288 kilometers of national highways in Uttarakhand in seven years from 2007 to 2014, while the BJP government at the Center had built 2,000 km of national highways in the state for 7.5 years and that only Rs 600 crore was spent in seven years for the construction of national highways during the UPA while the NDA has spent over Rs 12,000 crore over the past seven to seven and a half years. He said the Center had sanctioned projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore to Uttarakhand over the past five years and that the state government was working on war for them. implement as quickly as possible. End of

