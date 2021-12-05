Turkish singer-songwriter and poet releases special song in memory of Syed Ali Geelani





ISLAMABAD – Prominent Turkish songwriter and poet Turgay Evren has officially released a special song in memory of IIOJK leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani reflecting his longtime service to the Kashmir cause here at the National Press Club (NPC ) Islamabad Saturday. The event was chaired by former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee AJK Abdul Rasheed Turabi, hosted by Chairman of the Salvation Movement of Jammu and Kashmir Altaf Ahmed Bhat. While the eminent journalist and former president PFUJ served as stage secretary. Speaking on the occasion, former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee AJK Abdul Rashid Turabi said the Pakistan-Turkish friendship is everlasting and the Turkish government and people have raised their voices at all levels to empower Kashmiris have the right to self-determination. He added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had raised his voice on the Kashmir issue, for which we are grateful. The people of Kashmir are very grateful to the Turkish poet Turgay Evren. JKSM President Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that the song written by Turgay Evren in tribute to Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani is very encouraging for Kashmiris living in IIOJ & K and around the world. While the world will be aware of the ugly face of India and the atrocities being committed on the Kashmiris through this song, we must make follow up stories regarding the atrocities and barbarism in Kashmir. Bhat added. In the form of his songs, Turgay Evern highlighted the oppression of Kashmiris at the hands of the Indian occupying forces around the world. There is no precedent in the world today for this song to be so popular all over the world. Altaf Ahmed Bhat reiterated that we must all speak together about the incidents that took place in occupied Kashmir 10 days ago. Journalists should tell the world about Burhan Wani, Neelofer, Asiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah in their columns and stories. President JKSM added that the NPC has played its role as a base camp for the Kashmir Freedom Movement, whether it is the martyrdom of Burhan Wani or the events of 2019, the National Press Club (NPC) has played its part. for Kashmir on all fronts and also told the government that we have to compete with India. Turkish poet Turgay Evren speaking on the occasion said that no human being can see the atrocities taking place in Kashmir because unarmed Kashmiris are being persecuted there. Innocent Kashmiris are martyred by fake encounters, women are forced to live like half-widows. Innocent children and unarmed Kashmiris have been blinded by the use of pellet guns. The mothers of Kashmir are our mothers, the sisters of Kashmir are our sisters, all be the voice of Kashmir, if human intention is strong then anything is possible. We need more unity. Martyr Syed Ali Geelani fought for Kashmir until the age of 92, when even after his martyrdom India was terrified. These are our heroes who have spent most of their lives fighting for Kashmir in prison, he added.

