Boris Johnson Sets Date To Formally Review Covid Christmas Plans As Lockdown Fears Swirl | United Kingdom | New





The government last week introduced new temporary measures to tackle the spread of the virus in response to the Omicron variant, which will be reviewed just a week before Christmas. The planned review date is reminiscent of last Christmas, when the Prime Minister waited until December 19 to announce that the planned easing of lockdown rules during the holiday season would not take place.

On November 27, 2021, in response to the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the government announced that face covering would be made mandatory in stores and on public transportation and that all contacts of suspected Omicron cases should be made. ‘self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status. It was also announced that all international arrivals should undergo a PCR test on the second day and self-isolate until they test negative. The government is also speeding up the roll-out of booster injections, making them accessible to everyone over 18 and halving the time between the second and third injection from six months to three. While Mr Johnson insists these measures are “proportionate and responsible,” he did not order other “Plan B” measures – which would include wearing masks in reception facilities and working home.

The government will formally review the measures on December 18. Officials expect to start receiving key data from around December 13, which will define their response. There will likely be another critical review on January 8. The data the government will be reviewing on this crucial December 13 date comes from four sources. READ MORE: Boris admits incoming Covid ‘storm’ could ruin Christmas again

However, speaking of the data from South Africa, Chief Scientific Adviser Chris Whitty and Senior Immunologist Sir John Bell have both reportedly pointed out that it is difficult to compare what is happening in South Africa with the UK. United. A high profile source told The Times: “They have a lot less people vaccinated. “They hardly have anyone with a booster and the existing dominant strain of the virus is Beta and not Delta, which we have.” Speaking of the potential for a Christmas lockdown, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC’s Andrew Marr last week that Britain was “still a long way off” from that milestone, advising people to continue to plan Christmas as usual.

But, when Tory MP Richard Drax asked him the next day in the House of Commons if he could guarantee there would be no more lockdowns, Mr Javid was unable to make a definitive commitment. The Omicron variant has been detected in at least 38 countries, but no deaths have yet been reported, the World Health Organization has said. A preliminary study by researchers in South Africa, where the variant was first reported on November 24, suggests that it is three times more likely to cause re-infections than either Delta or Beta strains. Another 75 cases of the Omicron variant were identified in England this week, according to the British Health Security Agency, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 104.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1531475/Boris-Johnson-Christmas-lockdown-Covid-19-Omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos