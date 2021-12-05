Politics
ETPD implemented, coordinating Minister of the Economy: the financial management of local authorities is more efficient, transparent and accountable
In 2020, the value of Indonesia’s digital economy reached $ 44 billion or increased 11% (year-on-year) and was recorded as the fastest growing region in Southeast Asia. This figure may continue to grow given the population and the development of the use of gadgets and national means of communication. From the sidedigital user, amountmobile connectionin Indonesia reached 345.3 million (125.6% of the total population) and Internet users amounted to 212.3 million people, with a penetration rate of 76.8%.
In Presidential Regulation Number 95 of 2018, President Joko Widodo mandated the implementation of the e-government system (SPBE), in good governance, both in central and regional governments to provide excellent public services. The acceleration of the realization of the SPBE should be supported by the existence of the Acceleration and Expansion of Regional Digitization (P2DD).
By supporting SPBE, P2DD seeks to carry out digital transformation through the Electronification of Regional Government Transactions (ETPD) on regional income and expenditure transactions. In line with the SPBE, the P2DD has also operated several transformations in the financial management of local communities, the improvement of public services and governance. This is done through the establishment of provisions or regulations, institutional training, improvement of implementation, improvement of infrastructure and strengthening of information and data.
The implementation of the ETPD should improve the financial management of the local government so that it is more efficient, transparent and accountable, and in the end, it can increase the revenues from regional sources, said the coordinating minister of the coordination of Airlangga Hartarto in a webinar titled Optimizing Regional Government Digital Virtual Payment Transactions, Thursday (2/12).
As part of the government’s efforts to harness the trends and potential of the digital economy to encourage strengthening of the national and regional economy, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree No. 3 of 2021 regarding the group. working for the acceleration and expansion of Regional Digitization (Satgas P2DD).
The P2DD working group made up of leaders from eight ministries / institutions will coordinate later with the Regional Digitization Acceleration and Expansion Team (TP2DD) chaired by the regional head.
The increase in the number of TP2DD is also in line with the increase in regional revenue transactions, where there is an increase in the types of taxes that are electronicized from 81.6% in the first quarter of 2021 to 86.2%. in the second quarter of 2021., as well as an increase in the types of regional direct debits which electronize from 53.9% in the second quarter of 2021. in the first quarter of 2021 to 62.2% in the second quarter of 2021.
Based on the results of the ETPD index assessment in July 2021, there were 115 local governments (21%) in the digital category, 270 local governments (50%) in the advanced category, 151 local governments (28 %) in the developing category, and 6 local communities (1%) in initiation.
The initiative to set up TP2DD must be accompanied by concrete efforts to accelerate and extend regional digitization. Issuing regional policies that support the ecosystem to accelerate the digitization of regional government transactions, including the creation of an innovative public service of electronization, strengthening of human resources, supporting facilities and infrastructure, as well that collaboration with different stakeholders are some of the important steps to be initiated in the early stages of the formation of TP2DD.
I hope that the performance of the TPID of Gorontalo Province, which has been the best TPID for the Sulawesi region on 3 times and as well as several regencies / cities as well as at the TPID Award event, can inspire all the TP2DDs. of the Gorontalo region to improve their performance so that they are ready to participate in the TP2DD championship event in 2022, concluded the Minister Coordinator of Airlangga. (frh / fsr)
Sources
2/ https://pasundan.jabarekspres.com/2021/12/05/etpd-diterapkan-menko-perekonomian-pengelolaan-keuangan-pemda-lebih-efisien-transparan-dan-akuntabel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]