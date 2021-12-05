ETPD implemented, coordinating Minister of the Economy: the financial management of local authorities is more efficient, transparent and accountable

In 2020, the value of Indonesia’s digital economy reached $ 44 billion or increased 11% (year-on-year) and was recorded as the fastest growing region in Southeast Asia. This figure may continue to grow given the population and the development of the use of gadgets and national means of communication. From the sidedigital user, amountmobile connectionin Indonesia reached 345.3 million (125.6% of the total population) and Internet users amounted to 212.3 million people, with a penetration rate of 76.8%.

In Presidential Regulation Number 95 of 2018, President Joko Widodo mandated the implementation of the e-government system (SPBE), in good governance, both in central and regional governments to provide excellent public services. The acceleration of the realization of the SPBE should be supported by the existence of the Acceleration and Expansion of Regional Digitization (P2DD).

By supporting SPBE, P2DD seeks to carry out digital transformation through the Electronification of Regional Government Transactions (ETPD) on regional income and expenditure transactions. In line with the SPBE, the P2DD has also operated several transformations in the financial management of local communities, the improvement of public services and governance. This is done through the establishment of provisions or regulations, institutional training, improvement of implementation, improvement of infrastructure and strengthening of information and data.

The implementation of the ETPD should improve the financial management of the local government so that it is more efficient, transparent and accountable, and in the end, it can increase the revenues from regional sources, said the coordinating minister of the coordination of Airlangga Hartarto in a webinar titled Optimizing Regional Government Digital Virtual Payment Transactions, Thursday (2/12).

As part of the government’s efforts to harness the trends and potential of the digital economy to encourage strengthening of the national and regional economy, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree No. 3 of 2021 regarding the group. working for the acceleration and expansion of Regional Digitization (Satgas P2DD).

The P2DD working group made up of leaders from eight ministries / institutions will coordinate later with the Regional Digitization Acceleration and Expansion Team (TP2DD) chaired by the regional head.

The increase in the number of TP2DD is also in line with the increase in regional revenue transactions, where there is an increase in the types of taxes that are electronicized from 81.6% in the first quarter of 2021 to 86.2%. in the second quarter of 2021., as well as an increase in the types of regional direct debits which electronize from 53.9% in the second quarter of 2021. in the first quarter of 2021 to 62.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

Based on the results of the ETPD index assessment in July 2021, there were 115 local governments (21%) in the digital category, 270 local governments (50%) in the advanced category, 151 local governments (28 %) in the developing category, and 6 local communities (1%) in initiation.

The initiative to set up TP2DD must be accompanied by concrete efforts to accelerate and extend regional digitization. Issuing regional policies that support the ecosystem to accelerate the digitization of regional government transactions, including the creation of an innovative public service of electronization, strengthening of human resources, supporting facilities and infrastructure, as well that collaboration with different stakeholders are some of the important steps to be initiated in the early stages of the formation of TP2DD.

I hope that the performance of the TPID of Gorontalo Province, which has been the best TPID for the Sulawesi region on 3 times and as well as several regencies / cities as well as at the TPID Award event, can inspire all the TP2DDs. of the Gorontalo region to improve their performance so that they are ready to participate in the TP2DD championship event in 2022, concluded the Minister Coordinator of Airlangga. (frh / fsr)