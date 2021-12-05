Boris Johnson starts all-out drug war to clean up crime-ridden UK streets

BORIS Johnson will start an all-out war on drugs this week as part of a massive campaign to clean up crime-ridden UK streets.

The PM targets dealers, drug addicts and occasional users who it says are responsible for half of all burglaries and violent thefts.

3 Prime Minister Boris Johnson to start all-out war on drugs this week Credit: AFP or licensors

3 Boris said: “Drugs cause a lot of misery and we can fix it” Credit: Getty

He will unveil a ten-year plan to end pernicious trade by cutting supply chains and reducing demand.

In the biggest drug blitz in a generation, it will invest millions in rehabilitating desperate drug addicts, as well as tougher penalties for pushers and leisure buyers.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, Mr Johnson said politicians have hesitated too long on the scourge sometimes because they have already dabbled in drugs themselves.

He said: Drugs cause a lot of suffering and we can fix it. They won’t make you happier.

“They won’t make you more prosperous. They won’t make you cooler. That’s bad news.

The fight against drug addiction will be at the heart of a law enforcement initiative to be announced this week. He will understand :

SEVERE penalties to deter lifestyle drug use, including the removal of passports and driver’s licenses, nighttime curfews and football-style travel bans;

Tougher sentences for drug dealers, action to dismantle County Lines gangs that exploit children and crackdown on drugs in prisons;

RECEIVE spending on treatment and recovery services to lift people out of addictions that lead to delinquency;

In ADDITIONAL cash for 50 local authorities facing the worst drug problems including Middlesbrough, Blackpool, Liverpool, Hull and the coastal towns of the North East and Yorkshire.

It is part of a wider range of measures to fight crime, including laws to protect women and girls from harassment in public, measures to speed up justice and new court rules to obtain more rape convictions.

Mr Johnson said tackling drug addiction was key to creating safer streets and implementing his upgrading program.

It will launch a two-pronged approach, with help for those who need it and stiff penalties for those who should know better.

He said: Most drug crimes are caused by 300,000 heroin and crack users, tragic people who lost their way to their lives.

You can lock them up over and over and we do, but they come out and reoffend, so we have to rehabilitate them.

“But then there is a separate group that can cope but also fuel the demand and help build the economy of the business.

I don’t mean to stereotype them, but I’m talking about lifestyle drugs. These people think it is a victimless crime.

It’s not. The country is littered with victims of what happened. We will be looking for new ways to penalize them.

“Things that are really going to interfere with their lives, so we’re going to consider taking passports and driver’s licenses away.

But Mr Johnson refused to accept suggestions that decriminalizing drugs would solve the problem, saying he saw no evidence it was the right thing to do.

“THAT MADE ME SICK”

He added: It has been a long time since the government said drugs are bad and dangerous and are killing children all over the country and it is time for us to do something about it.

I made a commitment to reduce crime and it has come a long way. But we must go further.

Mr Johnson has previously admitted to trying cocaine in college, but said it made him sneeze and had no effect.

But he also suspects that some politicians were afraid to take action on drugs for fear of being asked about their own past experiences.

Mr Johnson has spoken exclusively of his campaign for public order aboard a train en route to campaign in the North Shropshire by-election.

He revealed he was sickened by the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes by his father and stepmother, who were jailed this week.

And he vowed that some pretty gloomy lessons will have to be learned from the case.

He said: It’s just awful. I could hardly bring myself to read up on the case. I forced myself to read it and it made me sick. You try to imagine how the hell they could have acted like that.

It is very important that people get the toughest possible sentences for this type of offense.

He promised to move forward with the Tonys Act, which would give courts the power to jail child molesters for life.

It follows a campaign by the adoptive family of seven-year-old Tony Hudgell of Kings Hill, Kent, who had both legs amputated as a result of abuse.

“THE PUBLIC NEVER HAPPENS”

Mr Johnson also pledged action to create safer streets for women and girls and restore public confidence in the police, which was shattered by the murder of Sarah Everard by Met officer Wayne Couzens.

He pledged to double the conviction rate for rape and serious sexual offenses by changing what is allowed in the courts.

Harassing women on the streets or in pubs and making obscene comments could also become a crime.

Mr Johnson said: There has been a huge public outcry over Sarah Everard’s death. The public is never wrong.

Women find it very frustrating and infuriating and utterly soul destroying when they cannot get justice for crimes of rape, domestic violence and aggravated sexual assault because they are not prosecuted as much as they should. .

Many victims had been exhausted by a defendant demanding that messages on their phones be leaked to court, often when they were not relevant to the case.

The Prime Minister said: We are now trying to solve the problem. Changed the rules about what is allowed and what can be used in court.

We are hiring more prosecutors, but we need to restore people’s confidence in the system and convict many more.

He added: I believe passionately in the police. But if we are to trust the police, people need to know that they are going to get justice, that they are going to be treated with courtesy and respect.

“What people want the law to be enforced. They want their cases to be heard.

They want felt criminals collars and they want people to get screwed. I want officers to be on the streets, not sitting behind terminals all the time trying to do things online when we need to tackle neighborhood crime.

We can win the fight against crime and make neighborhoods much safer, more attractive and better to live in.

But you have to be tough on crime. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.

HE COMES

The PM gave Priti Patel full support in her battle to prevent migrant boats from crossing the Channel.

He dismissed Cabinet whispers that he had lost faith in his Home Secretary as a total of bs.

Mr Johnson said: Priti and I have been working together for a long time and I really think we are starting to make progress.

She has an incredibly difficult task.

Listen, let’s face it, there is a huge legal, political and human rights complex that makes it difficult to evict or deter people and stop criminal gangs operating in another country.

But Pritis worked blindingly and quickly saw a difference.

The crisis comes this week when the Nationality and Borders Bill passes through the Commons. BoJo has said he will end this cycle of calls.

ON MACRON

French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of behaving like a jealous younger brother in his bickering over the migrant crisis.

He called Boris Johnson a clown on the day 27 people drowned trying to cross the Channel in a fragile boat.

But the PM brushed off the insult and refused to engage in a slang match with the pint-sized leader.

He said: UK and France are like two cheerful and loud big siblings.

It is the truth, and it has been so for hundreds of years.

We have a lot more in common that divides us a lot, a lot more.

He added diplomatically: I have excellent relations with the French government at all levels and we work really very closely with it.

AT CHRISTMAS

PEPPA Pig will play a very important role in Christmas celebrations at No10 this year.

The PM’s 19-month-old son Wilfred is a huge fan of the TV character and is hoping Santa Claus brings him some Peppa toys.

Papa Boris, who took his boy to Peppa Pig World in Hampshire last month, said: Peppa Pigs is a very, very important part of Christmas.

We have a Peppa advent calendar.

Wife Carrie, who is expecting her second child this month, took Wilfred to see Peppa Pigs Best Day Ever in London’s West End on Friday.

The Prime Minister admitted that he had not started Christmas shopping.

But asked if he had been a good boy this year, he replied: Overall, I have been exceptionally good by my standards.

3 The PM targets dealers, drug addicts and occasional users who it says are responsible for half of all burglaries and violent thefts. Credit: Andrew Parsons / CCHQ / Parsons Media

Boris Johnson receives his Covid booster shot and urges Britons to do the same