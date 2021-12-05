It was a bridge too far, even for Boris Johnson | Rowan moore





AAn architect who was asked to design a kitchen extension for a married couple spent an evening with them discussing their (conflicting) needs and aspirations for the job. In the end, he gave them this precious advice. You don’t need a kitchen, he said, you need a divorce. This story brings us to the announcement that Boris Johnson’s idea of ​​building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland would be, at $ 335 billion, absurdly expensive. This was widely suspected as soon as the plan was made public given, among other things, that it would cross the Beauforts dyke, 300 m deep, which contains up to a million tonnes of spilled ammunition. But this required a government feasibility study by a team of world-renowned technical advisers to conclude that bears, after all, poop in the woods. It could save the taxpayer a 12-figure sum if a therapist could help the Prime Minister explore his compulsion to inflict heavy engineering on large bodies of water. (See also: Thames Garden Bridge, Emirates Airline Cable Car, Boris Island Airport). Obviously, Northern Ireland would benefit more from a resolution of its border issues than from a structure completed in decades, but, as with the couple and their kitchen, it’s easier to fantasize about the build than it is. settle a conflicting relationship. Gift that keeps on taking The star of the Sagrada Familia: really repulsive. Photograph: Thiago Prudencio / DAX / ZUMA Press Wire / REX / Shutterstock Imagine receiving a truly repulsive Christmas ornament, a sculpture of coagulated ectoplasm, its grainy finish, like something from a seaside gift shop. On its top is a large pointed star shining in the sky. black that goes jarringly with the rest. Imagine then that you had to live with it, 365 days a year, forever. And that it was over 140m high. This is the fate of the people of Barcelona, ​​who must witness the endless rise of the Sagrada Familia church, 139 years after construction began. It is, of course, a famous project of the famous architect Antonio Gaud, but it only resembles his mind in the realm of parody. It is paid, to top it off, with the help of a tax exemption on the huge income the church derives from tourists. So you also have to pay for the gift. Supreme spitting with the neighbors Tate Modern Observation Deck: Access all areas. Photograph: Victoria Jones / PA This week, the Fearn v Tate Gallery case reaches the Supreme Court. Here, some residents of a luxury glass-walled building called Neo Bankside complain that an observation gallery atop the Tate Moderns Blavatnik building allows the public to view into their living rooms. Their case seems to be weakened by the fact that it was never a secret, through the time that Neo Bankside was designed, built and marketed, that Tate wanted to erect a large public building next to the Neo Bankside development. In this case, you might think something other than full glass walls might have been a good idea. Normal windows, maybe? But then developers and owners would have been denied value-enhancing scenic views. The tribunal de grande instance and Court of Appeal after rejecting the residents’ request, she turned to the country’s highest court. So here’s what’s happening: A small group of landlords, with the resources to hire expensive lawyers, are trying to pit all the majesty of the UK legal system against a hugely popular public institution, whose proximity, by the way, is also increases the value of their properties. It would be easier to put up curtains, you thought, except apparently a clause in their lease forbids it. Maybe they could use their legal force to sort this out, then. Rowan Moore is the Architecture Correspondent of Observers

