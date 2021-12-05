Amid tensions with Turkey, China puts Kurdish issue on the line – the Diplomat

Advertising

Sino-Turkish relations have seen ups and downs since 1971. Besides some structural trade-related issues, the Uyghur issue appears to be the most insurmountable issue driving a wedge between China and Turkey.

The Uyghur issue has repeatedly triggered political tensions between the two countries. There is a large Uyghur diaspora population residing in Turkey, and Turkish nationalist sentiments extend to the Uyghur ethnic group. China, on the other hand, is extremely sensitive to any suspicion of separatist sentiment emanating from Uyghurs, including calls for transnational ethnic identity.

Sino-Turkish relations came to an end between 1990 and 2000 as a result of anti-Chinese Uyghur activities in the 1980s. Bilateral relations intensified when the AKP party came to power, but ties again became serious. weakened with the riots in Urumqi which broke out in 2009. Turkey reacted very harshly to the repression which followed, Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling the events genocide. As the Chinese authorities were unhappy with Erdogan’s rhetoric, they cut off relations with Turkey.

However, Sino-Turkish relations began to flourish again soon after. Despite some setbacks, the years 2010-2018 can be called the golden years of the relationship. The 2016 coup attempt and US support for Kurdish militias in Syria, the YPG, pushed Turkey into the orbit of Russia and China. As Turkey moved closer to the Sino-Russian front during this period, Ankara’s relations with China may have seen the best period in history. The countries exchanged high-level diplomatic visits and signed economic, cultural and educational agreements. By 2018, the number of Chinese companies operating in Turkey has exceeded 1,000.

In addition, Turkey is a strategic partner of China in the implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Ankara has expressed support for the project across all platforms. In May 2017, President Erdogan attended the Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing with senior government officials. The president assured China that Turkey is ready to give all kinds of support to the BRI.

However, the camaraderie between the two nations did not last. Relations between China and Turkey became strained again in 2019. Reports have revealed that a famous Uyghur poet, Abdurrehim Heyit, died in a Chinese detention camp on February 9, 2019. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the China in declaration, appeasing the anger of the Turkish public. But Turkey’s foreign ministry found itself in a difficult position when China released a video this showed that the Muslim poet was still alive the next day.

Like previous editions, this incident was forgotten, and relations between the two countries were quickly restored. Despite all these disagreements between the two countries, the Chinese authorities refrained from making caustic statements and tried not to interfere in Turkey’s sensitive issues. However, what happened in the last months of 2021 caused China to take a different stance. For the first time, China is now addressing issues that Turkey might be uncomfortable with, especially the Kurdish issue.

Beijing’s new approach comes as Turkey recently took steps to criticize China. On October 22, 43 countries, including Turkey, urged China will ensure full respect for the rule of law regarding the Uyghur Muslim community in Xinjiang. It was the first time that Turkey supported such a call. This movement provoked China.

Then, on November 12, the Turkish Council met in Istanbul and changed its name to Organization of Turkish States. The convention sparked political tensions in China, where around 10 million Uyghurs live. The date of the establishment of the Organization of Turkish States was critical, perhaps the main issue bothering China. The First Republic of East Turkestan, comprising part of the present-day Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, was established on November 12, 1933; the second was created on November 12, 1944. Consequently, the announcement of the Organization of Turkish States on the same date raised many questions about the motivations of the Turkish authorities. Was it a coincidence, or was this date chosen intentionally?

Subsequent actions by senior politicians in Ankara suggested that the date was, in fact, politically motivated. Erdogan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahceli posed for the cameras with a Turkish world map when they met on November 17. The map included the region of Xinjiang, the homeland of the Uyghurs.

These incidents forced China to act against Turkey. China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, accused Turkey of violating human rights in Syria. Geng described the actions of the turkeys in northeastern Syria as illegal. Since Turkey illegally invaded northeastern Syria, it has regularly cut off the water supply service to the Alouk water station, he said. A violent argument ensues between Geng and the representative of Turkey, Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Responding to the allegations, Sinirlioglu noted Turkey would learn nothing from those who violate international human rights and humanitarian law. The PKK / YPG and the Syrian regime repeatedly abuse this problem of the Alouk water station for their malicious programs, he added.

The blow for blow continued. On November 24, Turkeys Erdogan made a bold statement to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He said: We are following with great sensitivity the situation of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China. Our expectation is that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be sensitive to the Uyghurs in accordance with its founding objectives.

Beijing authorities retaliated. One day later, Geng Shuang criticized Turkey’s air operations in Iraq at the United Nations and claimed civilians had been killed as a result of the airstrikes. Geng also called for respect for Iraq’s sovereignty.

After Turkey’s remarks on the Uyghur situation, China retaliated by focusing on the areas where the Kurds live and accusing Turkey of human rights violations in those areas. Chinese stocks have sent a clear message to Turkey that China will retaliate if Ankara continues to interfere in the Uyghur issue. China’s playbook is simple: If Ankara continues to criticize China on the Uyghur issue, then Beijing will put Turkey’s actions in Iraq and Syria on the international agenda.

These ongoing political events show that Sino-Turkish relations are likely to enter a troubled period in the future. Most likely, with the growing presence of China in the Middle East, Beijing could become an important player in the Kurdish question.