Erdogan visits Qatar for Supreme Strategy Committee meeting | New

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Qatar for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two allies, Turkish state media reported.

Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will chair the 7th meeting of the Qatar-Turkey Supreme Strategy Committee on Tuesday. A Turkish delegation of ministers and business leaders will also meet their Qatari counterparts.

Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu told Al Jazeera Arabic that the summit will include the signing of agreements in various fields including culture, trade, investment, relief, sports, development, health and religious affairs.

The two countries have already signed dozens of agreements since the first meeting of the Supreme Strategy Committee in 2015. Trade between Doha and Ankara is expected to increase this year compared to last year, Goksu said.

Thousands of Turkish troops are based in Doha at Turkey’s only military base in the Gulf region. Several hundred Qatari troops and 36 fighter jets are expected to be temporarily deployed to Turkey, as part of an effort to improve the training of the Doha Air Force.

Turkey is facing depletion of foreign exchange reserves due to an economic crisis and rapid devaluation of the pound, and Qatar is currently providing it with the equivalent of $ 15 billion in currency swaps, the The limit was raised by the equivalent of $ 5 billion after talks between the two countries in May 2020.

The two countries moved closer in 2017 after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have accused Qatar of interfering in their affairs and supporting groups associated with the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings in the region.

Diplomatic relations, as well as trade and travel, with Qatar have been severed by the blockade countries, raising fears of disruptions to regular imports such as food products.

Within days, however, Qatar and Turkey struck new import deals that allowed Qatar to bring a range of essential Turkish goods by air. Shortly after, an announcement was made that Turkey would deploy several hundred additional troops to its military base in Qatar.

The blockade was lifted in January this year and Sheikh Tamim then attended a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia.

A thaw on several fronts?

Turkey also appears to be seeking to reestablish ties with the Gulf powers in recent months, according to Bulent Aras, assistant professor at the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University and professor of international relations at the Istanbul Policy Center at Sabanci University.

Turkey and Qatar agree on almost all issues in the Middle East, and it should be noted that this rapprochement between Turkey and the GCC only happened after the end of the Gulf crisis, the less on paper, he told Al Jazeera. . So you can guess that there has been coordination between Turkey and Qatar on the issue of rapprochement and its timing.

A thaw appeared on the horizon when the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Erdogan in Ankara last month where they signed several deals, including investment deals of a multibillion-dollar value, a much needed injection of foreign investment amid Turkey’s crisis. .

There are other signs that relations between the two countries are heating up. Mehmet Ali Ozturk, a Turkish businessman detained in the United Arab Emirates since 2018 for funding terrorist groups in Syria, has been released and returned to Turkey. Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mafia leader whose sensational internet videos from exile in Dubai included outrageous accusations against senior Turkish officials, has also gone silent and could be deported to Turkey, which has long requested his extradition.

Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates in February and has said in recent weeks that Turkey is planning a rapprochement with Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish president has already spoken openly about Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and how he came to power in what Ankara called a 2013 military coup. Both men withdrew their ambassadors from their respective capitals shortly after the beginning of the reign of el-Sisis.

Turkey has also had icy relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a team of Saudi agents at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. But these also appear to be easing. ; a Turkish court trying in absentia Saudi officials for the murder said it would not retry the defendants if Riyadh had already prosecuted them.

Overwhelmed

Aras said Turkey’s change was driven by a number of factors, including the feeling that Ankara is militarily overwhelmed by its overseas engagements. As Turkey’s 2023 elections approach, Erdogan is looking to extricate himself from thorny international tensions and attract foreign investment to the country in an attempt to support a declining economy, he said. If the elections are approaching, you need a calmer atmosphere and your foreign policy and your home policy need to be checked.

He added that the response from countries in the region appears to be motivated by an effort to separate political goals from pragmatic needs such as economic cooperation.

As Qatar and Turkey cooperate on almost all issues, Aras said, there has been a point of tension recently.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, Ankara says its maritime rights and those of Turkey-backed Northern Cyprus extend to overlap with the claims of Greece, Egypt and Libya. What is at stake are significant oil and gas reserves and drilling rights.

Last week, the government of the Republic of Cyprus agreed to grant an exploration license to Exxon Mobile and Qatar Petroleum, a move condemned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

However, according to Aras, Turkish diplomats expect that in the future the disputes will not escalate into greater economic or military tensions or a complete stalemate.

Countries in that geography at least try to compartmentalize relations, so that they can have good economic relations but differences, for example, in Libya or in the eastern Mediterranean, Aras said. It’s sort of a result of a learning process, and they recognize that they cannot be in conflict at all levels on all issues.