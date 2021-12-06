Politics
Erdogan vows to end violence against Turkish women
On November 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that Turkey would continue to take all necessary measures to end violence against women, touting a plan he unveiled in July.
Erdogan posted the tweets on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The rate of domestic violence and femicide in Turkey increased.
Erdogan claimed that Turkey has the most comprehensive and effective legislation against violence against women.
We have supported women in their struggle for their rights in all fields, and we will continue to do so in the future, he said. Let’s hope that we will completely eliminate violence against women by strengthening our humanitarian and moral values.
It is misleading.
Women’s rights activists say that despite Erdogan’s promises, violence against women has been on the rise since June, when Turkey became the first country to pull out of the country. the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty committed to preventing violence against women and promoting gender equality. The convention has become the lightning rod for conservative attacks on LGBTI + rights.
(LGBTI + is shorthand for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex, and other gender orientations.)
Erdogans office said the treaty normalizes homosexuality, which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values.
As Erdogan tweeted, thousands of women and LGBT + supporters rallied to Ankara and other cities, including Istanbul, to protest attacks on women and urge Turkey to join the treaty.
Organizers said violence against women and femicide are on the rise.
The withdrawal of the signature of the Istanbul Convention, written on the basis of substantive equality, which plays an important role in the protection of women, LGBTI +, children and immigrants against violence, is also part of these attacks, according to the statement.
Turkish riot police barricaded streets in Istanbul and fired rubber bullets and tear gas among the demonstrators. The protests began in March, when Erdogan first announced his departure from the convention.
Turkish advocacy group We Will Stop Femicide said 353 women have been killed in Turkey so far in 2021. In November alone, 25 women were killed, mostly by their husbands, boyfriends or relatives.
Seven of them were killed on the pretext of wanting a divorce, refusing to be reconciled, refusing to marry, refusing a relationship; and 2 women were killed on economic pretext, the group said in his November report.
The independent newspaper Bianet reported 35 femicides in November, including the murder of a trans woman, up from 31 in November 2020. Half of the deaths occurred at home.
Although Turkey has laws that protect women, they have not been fully implemented. The women are often blamed for allegedly dressing inappropriately and thus provoking the perpetrators.
There have also been protests in Turkey against a law the government introduced in 2020 to grant amnesty to rapists if they marry their victims.
The president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations, Canan Gullu, denounced impunity. As long as the perpetrator of violence is not punished for the violence he has committed, feminicides will increase. Unless precautions are taken, killings will not decrease, Gullu said Turkeys Hurriyet Daily News.
The Istanbul Convention, opened for signature in 2011 and signed by 46 EU and non-EU countries, is the first legally binding human rights agreement establish comprehensive legal standards to prevent violence against women. The Treaty defends the four principles prevention, protection, prosecution and coordinated policies to fight against such violence.
Instead of the convention, Erdogan announced a four year plan reduce domestic violence and femicide, starting with revising regulations on criminal harassment of women, cyberviolence and forced marriages.
Governments and non-governmental organizations have condemned Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. In July, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) called on Turkey to reverse its decision.
Adopting this decision amid the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to deepen the protection gap for women and girls at a time when gender-based violence against women (GBVAW) is on the rise. increase, CEDAW said in a statement.
Sources
2/ https://www.polygraph.info/a/fact-check-erdogan-empty-promise-to-end-violence-against-turkish-women/31596282.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]