Erdogan vows to end violence against Turkish women

On November 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that Turkey would continue to take all necessary measures to end violence against women, touting a plan he unveiled in July.

Erdogan posted the tweets on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The rate of domestic violence and femicide in Turkey increased.

Erdogan claimed that Turkey has the most comprehensive and effective legislation against violence against women.

We have supported women in their struggle for their rights in all fields, and we will continue to do so in the future, he said. Let’s hope that we will completely eliminate violence against women by strengthening our humanitarian and moral values.

It is misleading.

Women’s rights activists say that despite Erdogan’s promises, violence against women has been on the rise since June, when Turkey became the first country to pull out of the country. the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty committed to preventing violence against women and promoting gender equality. The convention has become the lightning rod for conservative attacks on LGBTI + rights.

(LGBTI + is shorthand for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex, and other gender orientations.)

Erdogans office said the treaty normalizes homosexuality, which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values.

As Erdogan tweeted, thousands of women and LGBT + supporters rallied to Ankara and other cities, including Istanbul, to protest attacks on women and urge Turkey to join the treaty.

Organizers said violence against women and femicide are on the rise.

The withdrawal of the signature of the Istanbul Convention, written on the basis of substantive equality, which plays an important role in the protection of women, LGBTI +, children and immigrants against violence, is also part of these attacks, according to the statement.

Turkish riot police barricaded streets in Istanbul and fired rubber bullets and tear gas among the demonstrators. The protests began in March, when Erdogan first announced his departure from the convention.

Turkish advocacy group We Will Stop Femicide said 353 women have been killed in Turkey so far in 2021. In November alone, 25 women were killed, mostly by their husbands, boyfriends or relatives.

Seven of them were killed on the pretext of wanting a divorce, refusing to be reconciled, refusing to marry, refusing a relationship; and 2 women were killed on economic pretext, the group said in his November report.

The independent newspaper Bianet reported 35 femicides in November, including the murder of a trans woman, up from 31 in November 2020. Half of the deaths occurred at home.

Although Turkey has laws that protect women, they have not been fully implemented. The women are often blamed for allegedly dressing inappropriately and thus provoking the perpetrators.

There have also been protests in Turkey against a law the government introduced in 2020 to grant amnesty to rapists if they marry their victims.

The president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations, Canan Gullu, denounced impunity. As long as the perpetrator of violence is not punished for the violence he has committed, feminicides will increase. Unless precautions are taken, killings will not decrease, Gullu said Turkeys Hurriyet Daily News.

The Istanbul Convention, opened for signature in 2011 and signed by 46 EU and non-EU countries, is the first legally binding human rights agreement establish comprehensive legal standards to prevent violence against women. The Treaty defends the four principles prevention, protection, prosecution and coordinated policies to fight against such violence.

Instead of the convention, Erdogan announced a four year plan reduce domestic violence and femicide, starting with revising regulations on criminal harassment of women, cyberviolence and forced marriages.

Governments and non-governmental organizations have condemned Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. In July, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) called on Turkey to reverse its decision.

Adopting this decision amid the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to deepen the protection gap for women and girls at a time when gender-based violence against women (GBVAW) is on the rise. increase, CEDAW said in a statement.