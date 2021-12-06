Turkey and Qatar leaders meet in growing isolation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan begins a two-day visit to a close ally of Qatar on Monday. Afghanistan and economic support for Turkey’s struggling economy should be on the agenda for talks between the leaders of the two countries.

Turkish and Qatari officials said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-day visit to Qatar was aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.





Erdogan will chair the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha on Tuesday. The two leaders have developed a close relationship built around mutual interests, explains former Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mithat Rende.

Turkish-Qatari relations are important for both countries; cooperation between the two countries to modernize the Qatari armed forces and to train the Qatari armed forces by Turkey which provided a kind of security umbrella for the Qataris. This, in turn, has of course benefited Turkey, as Qatar has also invested heavily in Turkey, he said.

Security ties were further strengthened with the construction of a Turkish military base in Qatar. Analysts say such support was vital for Doha to resist Saudi pressure, which has at times been intense. In 2017, Riyadh imposed a four-year blockade on Qatar.

Erdogans’ visit comes as Turkey faces serious economic tensions and the Turkish leader is expected to seek financial support from the energy-rich emirate.

This year, the Turkish currency has lost nearly 50% of its value as international investors fled Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking in Doha on Monday, said Turkey was not seeking a specific amount of money from Qatar, but rather to improve overall economic relations.

Huseyin Bagci, director of the Ankara-based Institute for Foreign Policy, said Erdogan would likely look to Qatar to add to his $ 20 billion investment in Turkey.

Every foreign investment is important for Turkey. Qatar remains Turkey’s alternative source of international investment, he said.

Qatar has remained a staunch ally of Turkey at a time when Ankara’s relations with its traditional Western allies have deteriorated.

The two countries share similar objectives and they will seek to develop them during this visit.

Ankara and Doha support the Egyptian opposition while also cooperating in Libya.

Foreign policy analyst Bagci said these talks in Qatar would focus on Afghanistan, where the two countries are working on the reopening of Kabul International Airport.





Qatar has the money and Turkey has the technicians. Turkey has already sent a lot of technicians for the airport in Afghanistan and Kabul airport will soon be operational internationally, he said.

Aid groups see the reopening of Kabul International Airport as vital to alleviating the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.