Politics
Good economy and management of Covid-19 places Jokowi among world leaders with highest approval rating
Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi ‘Widodo has just achieved his highest approval rating during the Covid-19 pandemic, placing him among one of the most popular Democratic leaders in the world.
According to local pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, around 72% of Indonesians said they approved of the president’s jobs, thanks to his success in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and recovering the economy.
Indikator conducted the survey from November 2 to 6, with 1,220 respondents. The survey reported a margin of error of approximately ± 2.9 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. This means that we can be 95% sure that the actual approval rating is between 69.1 and 74.9%.
Jokowi’s latest approval rating almost matched his September 2018 high of 78.4%. Just before the first detection of Covid-19 in Indonesia, the president had a 70% approval rating.
“About 72 percent of people said they were very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with President Jokowi’s performance,” Indikator executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said on Sunday.
“It was a 13% increase in two or three months, the biggest increase during the pandemic in the past two years,” Burhanuddin said.
“Beyond economic reason, [Jokowi’s] The approval rate has increased sharply due to improved management of Covid-19, ”said Burhanuddin.
“Those who are unhappy [with Covid-19 handling] dropped sharply. People are fairly objective. They know when to give credit and when to criticize, ”said Burhanuddin.
Tallest in the world
Jokowi’s latest approval rating was also one of the highest among Democratic leaders around the world. Jokowi’s approval rating was right on top with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mexican President López Obrador and outgoing German adviser Angela Merkel.
According to the Morning Consult Political Intelligence survey, Modi enjoyed a 70% approval rating in the first week of November. Like Jokowi’s omnibus law, Modi came out with relentless economic reforms during the pandemic that resulted in a rapid economic recovery.
Jokowi managed to achieve such a high level of approval, despite the lack of luster and masterful media presence of Mexican President López Obrador, who enjoyed a 70% approval rating.
The Indonesian president has also surpassed one of the most illustrious contemporary leaders of recent times, Angela Merkel. In her final year as Chancellor, Merkel still had the support of 53% of respondents representing German citizens, according to the Morning Consult Political Intelligence survey in the first week of November.
Jokowi also fared much better than US President Joe Biden. Biden saw his approval rating drop to 44%, despite the successful passage of the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, his essential economic agenda. Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden seemed unable to escape the collapses in mid-term approvals that have plagued US presidents over the past four decades.
Among Muslim-majority democracies, Jokowi’s 72% approval rating was exceptional. In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has struggled to maintain his support, with Gallup Pakistan’s latest poll in August placing his approval rating at 48%. President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval rating in Nigeria was only 15% last May, according to a social media poll by online news site Legit.ng.
The third presidential term
Jokowi was so popular that support for his third presidential term had grown. In November, around 38% of Indonesians supported him to run again in 2024, down from just 27.9% in September, according to the Indikator poll.
“The increase in the approval rate of the president and the improvement in the economic situation have been followed by a positive sentiment towards a third presidential term,” said Burhanuddin.
Support for Jokowi’s third term was particularly evident among voters of religious minorities. About 72 percent of Christians and 76 percent of Hindus, Buddhists and other minority believers wanted Jokowi to run again. Voters of religious minorities made up only about 12.3 percent of the total vote.
The absence of a new dominant presidential candidate could also explain Jokowi’s popularity as the third-term president gained ground. The Indikator poll showed that one in five respondents said they would choose Jokowi if the presidential election was held today.
This was significantly higher than the votes of other potential presidential candidates, including Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won 14%, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (7.9%) and Governor of Jakarta Anes Baswedan (6.7%).
Indonesia’s 1945 constitution allowed a president to rule indefinitely before an amendment in 1998 limited their period of reign to two terms.
A third term for Jokowi would require his party coalition – which now holds around 60 percent of the People’s Assembly (MPR) seats – to initiate another round of amendments.
Still, parties might want to approach the presidential third-term speech with caution, with nearly two-thirds of Indonesians still believing the country needs a new president in 2024.
“The majority remain opposed to the third presidential term,” said Burhanuddin.
Among Muslims, who accounted for 87.7% of the vote, the proposed third presidential term met strong opposition. Almost 63 percent of Muslims were against the plan, according to the Indikator poll.
Other demographic groups were also against the plan. More than 58% of housewives, for example, expressed their disagreement with Jokowi’s third term. The idea has also not held up well in all income groups, especially those in the higher income brackets.
