Erdogan’s visit to Qatar to strike deals but no MbS meeting





DOHA, December 6 (Reuters) – Doha and Ankara on Monday announced they would sign dozens of agreements during a visit to Qatar by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who also sought to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman there. , according to two people familiar with the plan. Such a direct encounter seemed unlikely this week, but could take place soon, one of the sources said. It would be the first between the two leaders after the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Erdogan arrived in Qatar, a key regional ally, as Turkey’s economy grapples with a historic currency crash and spike in inflation following a series of interest rate cuts he had requested despite the many criticisms. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register During a press briefing in Doha, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey did not intend to seek financial aid from Doha. His counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Qatar was studying the opportunities arising from Turkey’s economic challenges. The Prince of Saudi Arabia, widely known by the initials MbS, was due to visit Doha on Wednesday. There had been talks to arrange a meeting between Erdogan and the Saudi prince in Qatar, said a Turkish official and a Gulf official with knowledge of the visit plans. “The programs have not aligned (…) so it does not appear that there will be a global meeting this week,” said the Turkish official, who requested anonymity. “But it is possible that this meeting will take place at an early date when the agendas line up,” the person said, adding that there were “many opportunities for cooperation” as regional issues are resolved. HEATED TIES There was no immediate response from the Saudi government to a request for comment from Reuters. Saudi Arabia last year imposed an unofficial boycott of Turkish imports, as political tensions over the murder of Khashoggi, a critic of the crown prince, spread to trade between the two regional powers. After Saudi agents killed Khashoggi in October 2018, Erdogan said the order came from “the highest levels” of the Saudi government, although he did not name Prince Mohammed, who is the de facto leader of the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia. A US intelligence assessment released in February found that the crown prince had approved the murder – a charge Saudi Arabia rejected. Yet Saudi Arabia and Turkey have made efforts in recent months to change their relationship after years of rivalry over disputes over regional issues and political Islam. French President Emmanuel Macron met face-to-face in Saudi Arabia with MbS on Saturday, becoming the first major Western leader to visit the kingdom since Khashoggi’s murder. The Qatari minister said the timing of Erdogan and the crown prince’s visits to Doha was a coincidence. Sheikh Mohammed of Qatar said Qatar was ready to “invest heavily in Turkey”, adding that he looked forward to any opportunities that might emerge from the talks. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Additional reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Lina Najem, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Written by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gareth Jones, Bernadette Baum, William Maclean Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/qatar-turkey-sign-dozens-agreements-no-financial-help-expected-2021-12-06/

