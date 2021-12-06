Deliver 3 tons of oranges to the palace, the farmers of Karo meet Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received 6 farmers from Karo Regency, North Sumatra, on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Presidential Palace Complex in central Jakarta. The group of farmers came to the Palace with 3 tons of honey oranges in a truck. “We deliver Orange the sweetness of our agricultural products, ”said Setia Sembiring, one of the farmers who met Jokowi. Faithful and para farmer others don’t come just to visit. They asked Jokowi to build a suitable road in their village, Liang Melas Datas village, Karo, North Sumatra. In total, six villages and three hamlets were affected by poor access to the 36-kilometer road. He said the road was badly damaged and only dirt remained. When it rains, the roads become muddy and dangerous to navigate. In fact, Liang Melas Village is a village that is full of agricultural products in the form of corn, chili peppers and oranges. The condition of this road often makes it difficult for the car to transport goods. “Even if the car isn’t pulled, it doesn’t come out (out of the mud). Sometimes it rolls over,” Setia said. This often lowers the price of oranges harvested by farmers in Liang Melas village. They can only sell oranges by the kilo for 5,000 rupees. Bad roads often lead to delivery delays. The delay in arriving oranges at the point of sale, Setia said, was the reason. Setia and the other farmers left their village on Friday, December 3, 2021. After three days on the road, the group arrived in Jakarta this morning. However, it was not until the afternoon that Jokowi received them. During the meeting, Setia said that Jokowi had welcomed him and his fellow farmers. Before explaining in detail the purpose of his arrival, Setia said that Jokowi seemed to know their purpose there. Jokowi himself told the farmers that he ordered the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) to repair the road. A direct field inspection by the North Sumatra National Roads Implementation Center (BBPJN), the General Directorate of Highways was also carried out on Sunday, December 5, 2021. “I heard it all, so I don’t need to tell you, I heard it. On Saturday I ordered the Minister of Public Works, yesterday I got there. This morning he said that he had started looking at the pitch, already measuring, it will be done soon, “said Jokowi.

