Jokowi to visit Semeru eruption victims in Lumajang tomorrow





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to visit the victims of the eruption of Mt. Semeru, East Java. Jokowi is due to travel to Lumajang Regency in East Java on Tuesday (7/12). The head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said Jokowi would like to visit the site of the disaster. He will see the impact of the natural disaster last week. “Tomorrow in Lumajang,” Heru told reporters on Monday (6/12). Heru did not give details of Jokowi’s activities in Lumajang tomorrow. He will reveal Jokowi’s series of activities after the presidential plane leaves Jakarta on Tuesday morning. Previously, Jokowi had paid special attention to the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, in East Java. He ordered a disaster response to all of his men. Jokowi called on ministers and regional chiefs to quickly evacuate residents. He also ordered his subordinates to provide logistical assistance for basic needs, health services and improved infrastructure. “To take immediate action as quickly as possible, take emergency response measures, search and find victims, treat injured victims and manage the impact of disasters,” said Minister of State Secretary of Pratikno State, transmitting Jokowi’s instructions, disseminated on the site of the presidential secretariat. Youtube channel on Friday Sunday (5/12). Previously, Mount Semeru had erupted on Saturday (4/12). In total, 15 people died in the natural disaster. Meanwhile, 27 people are still missing. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said 2,970 houses were affected by the Semeru eruption. More than 1,300 people had to be evacuated. (dhf / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20211206150848-20-730515/jokowi-kunjungi-korban-erupsi-semeru-di-lumajang-besok The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos