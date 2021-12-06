The haunting mystery of Trump’s BS





December 6, 2021

Hearing former President Donald Trump insist in a new interview on Wednesday that the “real” insurgency did not take place on January 6, 2021, but on Election Day 2020, much like watching Republican officials flout their colleagues to earn voter applause and social media attention I have repeatedly asked myself: Do GOP elected officials and media cheerleaders believe in their own bulls? Do they now practice politics entirely as a performance art? Or have they stepped through the mirror into an alternate reality seemingly inhabited by a significant number of Republican voters?

I follow and analyze politics for a living, and honestly, I don’t know the answers to these questions. We speak of Trump as a liar and a bull performer. The word “gas light” entered common parlance early in his administration for a reason. But is it all an act? Or a symptom of mass psychosis? The evidence is disturbingly indecisive.

Think back to the very beginning of the Trump administration. There was the President of the United States, a day after his inauguration, insisting before a crowd of employees and reporters at CIA headquarters that the crowd gathered the day before on the Washington Mall was the largest ever organized for such event, despite the fact that photographic evidence has definitely proven otherwise.

When then White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeated this claim to Washington’s press corps for several days after the president’s remarks, pretty much everyone assumed he was doing so. under duress, blatantly lying on the orders of the man in the Oval Office. But did Trump himself believe it? Or was he just playing around with his political enemies, ensuring that the media would talk endlessly about him and his meaningless, meaningless lie for days on end?

A few months after Trump’s inauguration, we got a glimpse of a response when journalist Elizabeth Spiers disclosed the contents of a conversation she allegedly had with President Jared Kushner’s son-in-law while working for him at the New York Observer. Kushner reportedly revealed that his stepfather didn’t really believe former President Barack Obama was born outside the United States and was acting illegitimately. His “birtherism” was an intentional lie: “He doesn’t really believe it, Elizabeth. He just knows Republicans are dumb and they’re going to buy him.”

Here is! The mystery solved! That’s all BS! Trump doesn’t believe in his own nonsense. He just makes up toxic lies and repeats them like a political PT Barnum playing in front of legions of suckers in the crowd.

But there are some complications to consider.

On the one hand, Spiers made the claim in a tweet that has since been deleted. It could mean it was revealing too much truth, so Kushner or someone even higher in the administration prevailed against her to remove it. Or it could mean the quote was somehow inaccurate. It is impossible to know for sure as she has not, to my knowledge, publicly explained the deletion.

Then there is Trump’s own behavior following his defeat in the 2020 election. Some have gone on to say what an anonymous “GOP national strategist who worked to elect Trump” told Politico shortly. after the January 6 uprising: “He knows he’s lost. He’s a showman. And that showmanship has had unforeseen consequences.”

But is this really the case? Others told reporters something changed with Trump after Biden was declared the election winner as if his mind couldn’t process the reality of the loss. Could it be that he “became native” as the saying goes? While he used to knowingly sow BS for political gain, now was he ready to swallow it whole?

It would certainly help explain why Trump spent so much time in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 meeting in the Oval Office with the likes of lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell and his (recently pardoned) former national security adviser. Michael Flynn, who fed him QA with non-adjacent conspiracy theories about stolen ballots and faulty voting machines controlled by foreign powers.

It is one thing for Trump to order his vice president to intervene in the electoral vote count on Capitol Hill to somehow afford to stay in office after January 20. the election. It is quite another thing for Trump to listen to cranks who genuinely believe he was the rightful winner, denied his victory by nefarious forces. Why would he do this if he was not inclined to believe it himself and yearned for justification?

But did the cranks really believe it themselves? I can’t say what was going through Wood and Powell’s heads around this time last year, but Wood recently posted what he claims to be a recording of a conversation between him and Flynn in which the latter appears. say that QAnon is “total nonsense” and a “campaign of disinformation created by the left”. This would imply, at least, that Flynn does not actually believe in the lies and conspiracy theories he has peddled to the President of the United States and that he regularly repeats to the disturbing number of Americans who apparently believe in QAnon, Americans for whom Flynn has become a leading public champion.

Then there are the bizarre things regularly recited by members of the most pro-Trump faction in the House of Representatives, which includes Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. These three and several other Republicans in Congress are relentlessly backing Trump’s claims about a stolen 2020 election while spitting out plenty of additional lies, provocations, and comic-level bile. Do they believe their own nonsense? Or are they saying it because they assume their constituents are stupid and will believe anything?

I really have no idea. And in the end, maybe it doesn’t matter. Both are bad, just in somewhat different ways.

If they don’t actually believe their own lies, that makes them world history cynics playing with political fire a fire that briefly burned out of control on January 6 and could easily do so again in future, but they would be somewhat less disturbed when making decisions behind closed doors than they appear to be in public. On the other hand, if they really believe what they say, it would show that they are much more honest and sincere than many of us tend to assume. But they would also be just as crazy as they look.

While perhaps the truest and scariest possibility is that neither of the two options is entirely correct, what Trumpfied Republicans are actually doing is practicing some form of politics and a way of behaving in the world in which the difference between truth and lie, truthfulness and lie, reason and psychosis is no longer even relevant. In place of such distinctions, there would be an amorphous and indistinct haze of wishes, interests, passions, assertions and counter-assertions without a solid foundation from which to assess anything in objective terms. We would have the worst of both worlds: reckless decisions behind closed doors and maximum insanity.

What would politics be like in such a world? Open your eyes and look around you.

