Turkey strengthens relations with all Gulf countries

Quick news

Turkey will sign further agreements with Qatar to further strengthen bilateral ties, President Erdogan said, ahead of his two-day visit to Qatar.

“We are strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to dispel any misunderstanding and hoping to cement our unity with the Gulf,” Erdogan said. (AA)



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is strengthening relations with the Arab Gulf States and is open to dialogue to dispel any misunderstandings.

Ahead of his visit to Qatar, President Erdogan told a press conference on Monday that he will attend the 7th Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha and visit Turkish troops stationed there, adding that other agreements will be signed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Erdogan also said, “We are strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to dispel any misunderstanding and hoping to cement our unity with the Gulf.”

The two-day official visit to Qatar comes at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

READ MORE: Turkey-Qatar force command serves regional stability – Erdogan

Strong relationships

Bilateral relations will be examined in all dimensions, and measures that can be taken to deepen cooperation will be discussed during the meeting of the strategy committee, which will be co-chaired by Erdogan and Al Thani with the participation of the ministers concerned, the statement added.

Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the meetings, he said, adding that the signing of various agreements and memoranda of understanding is also on the agenda.

Ankara and Doha have a strong relationship, especially since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened their military and economic ties in recent years.

The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategy Committee was held in 2020 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

READ MORE: The feasibility of the Turkey-UAE rapprochement

Source: TRTWorld and agencies