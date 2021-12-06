Indonesia Investments November 2021 report is now available!

What are we talking about in this November 2021 report? First of all, a range of political topics. As Indonesia chairs the G20 for the next 12 months, the country can influence the political direction of this supranational organization a bit, while also putting itself in the global spotlight. In addition, Indonesian President Joko Widodo was present at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (Scotland). He came back with billions in investment commitments from UK companies that will help Indonesia transform energy into cleaner resources. Moreover, what about the future of coal, does Indonesia now appear to support the abandonment of fossil fuels?

Focus on the shock judgment of the Constitutional Court which declared the omnibus law on job creation unconstitutional. How will this decision impact the investment climate, and does this decision really make sense?

Another interesting topic – related to Indonesia’s energy transition – is nuclear power. Is this a realistic option for Indonesia since the country seems to be struggling to meet its renewable energy targets? Or is Indonesia unlikely to be a forerunner in terms of nuclear power development in the Southeast Asian region?

We also zoom in on the minimum wage policies in Indonesia (by evaluating their effectiveness) and the discourse surrounding the minimum wages 2022 in Indonesia (which is based on a new formula resulting from a regulation derived from the Omnibus law on job creation. ).

