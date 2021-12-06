Boris Johnson to decide if new Covid rules only needed days before Christmas





The PM will brief MPs ahead of the Christmas recess on December 16 – but Downing Street has not ruled out imposing instant restrictions during recess if necessary Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Boris Johnson says no need to cancel Christmas plans

Boris Johnson will decide whether to change Covid restrictions with just a few days before Christmas. Number 10 has denied reports the government drafted Dec. 18 to formally review holiday plans as experts scramble to gather evidence on the new Omicron variant. Mr Johnson is expected to make an announcement to MPs in the final week before Parliament is dissolved on December 16. But Downing Street has not ruled out imposing instant restrictions during recess if necessary. Emergency laws re-introduced last week will be reviewed every three weeks until December 21 as more data is gathered on Omicron. Reports emerged over the weekend that Mr Johnson was aiming for December 18 to make a final decision on whether to change the rules before Christmas.













But the Prime Minister’s spokesman said at a briefing in Westminster: “No, I do not recognize a fixed date. We have said that we will update Parliament within the coming week. [December] 13th. “What we are doing is looking to get hard data on the characteristics of this variant. If that were to happen before the three week point, we will make another decision. “Like the rest of the world, we allow scientists, experts, to do the necessary work. We cannot set a precise date on the exact time, but we are confident that it will be in this three week period.” Asked to rule out an extension of the legislature, the spokesperson said it was “not something that is currently being planned” but that it was a matter for the authorities of the House of Commons. Decisions on Covid restrictions can be made during the holidays if necessary, as has been done on other occasions during the pandemic, he said. The spokesperson said Downing Street was still considering hosting a staff party this year – despite Covid fears.













He said: “We haven’t confirmed any dates yet. I think there are plans to have a Christmas party this year. “There is nothing in the limited restrictions that we have introduced that would prevent the Christmas parties from taking place.” The Prime Minister has said on several occasions that he does not want people to cancel their Christmas parties or their nurseries. Speaking on a visit to Liverpool, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I don’t think we need to change the direction and general advice we are giving about Omicron in this country. “We’re still waiting to see exactly how dangerous it is, what kind of effect it has in terms of deaths and hospitalizations.” Read more Read more

